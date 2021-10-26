New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

11:16 hours: Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: Supreme Court says there was a crowd of 4,000-5,000 persons who are all local people and even post-incident most of have been agitating. This is what has been reported. Then, the identification of these people should not be a problem, it added.

11:00 hours: Just In: Several civilians were injured when terrorists lobbed a grenade in the Sumbal bridge area of Bandipora today, says Jammu and Kashmir Police.

10:45 hours: Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi chairs meeting of general secretaries, State in-charges and Pradesh Congress Committee Presidents at party headquarters in Delhi.

10:30 hours: There's power struggle between the two brothers (Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav... It shows Laluji's impact, his son doesn't listen to him... Person who doesn't have control over his son(s), why would public listen to him, says former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

10:15 hours: Once the bypoll ends, wagging its tail, Congress will go back to Lalu... The two can't be separated, just pretending to cut NDA's votes... In Assembly pollls people voted for NDA not RJD... this time too NDA will win the bypolls with majority, says former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

10:00 hours: Rift between RJD and Congress is fake and 'noora kushti' (fixed fight). They have strategically announced a candidate. Congress' only aim is to make RJD win, it's not contesting to win, but to make RJD win... They will unite on the last day of polls, says former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

9:45 hours: 6,664 new COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths were reported in Kerala yesterday, says Union Health Ministry.

9:40 hours: Over 107.22 crore vaccine doses provided to States and UTs till now. More than 12.37 crore balance and doses are still available with the States and UTs, says Union Health Ministry.

9:35 hours: India reports 12,428 new COVID-19 cases, 356 deaths and 15,951 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active caseload stands at 1,63,816, says Union Health Ministry.

9:30 hours: A total of 60,19,01,543 samples were tested up to October 25. Out of of which 11,31,826 were tested on October 25, says Union Health Ministry.

9:06 hours: Alliance is formed with like minded people, secular forces. At state level also, we formed an alliance with Congress, Left and other parties...Let people say, says RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

8:23 hours: Nitish Kumar has been eulogised ...PM Modi, BJP would know... Everyone was sloganeering "A PM should be like Nitish"... He was being touted as PM material...such arrogance and greed, says RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

8:04 hours: I was unwell and was in detention because of which I missed two elections, but now bye elections are happening and I have managed to come back because of people's love. On 27 October, I will address the public in bypoll seats Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur, says RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

7:42 hours: BREAKING: Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to address a press conference in Chandigarh tomorrow - October 27 at 11 am, tweets his media advisor Raveen Thukral.

7:28 hours: For next 2 days we expect moderate rainfall activity at several places of Tamil Nadu. Heavy rains over Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, districts are predicted, says IMD.

7:21 hours: Four people died today after a fire broke out at top floor of three-storey building in Old Seemapuri area early in the morning, Delhi Police says.

