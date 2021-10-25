New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

8:20 hours: Mizoram reported 158 new COVID-19 cases and 1 death yesterday. Active cases stand at 8,080, says state health department.

7:42 hours: Union Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Srinagar today.

7:31 hours: PM Modi will also inaugurate various development projects worth more than Rs 5,200 crore for Varanasi today, said his office.

7:26 hours: PM Modi will also inaugurate nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar at 10.30 am.

7:25 hours: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi today at 1.15 pm, said his office.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma