New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of October 24:

10:20 am: More than 106.79 crore vaccine doses provided to States/UTs so far, and over 12 crore unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs: Government of India

9:45 am: Jammu & Kashmir | Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the IIT Campus in Jammu today, where he will also lay foundation stone for various development projects. Later today, he will meet MPs, MLAs & senior BJP leaders. He will also visit Gurudwara Digiana in Jammu today.

9:30 am: During the search when team approached hideout, terrorists again opened fire on joint team of police & army personnel in which 2 policemen and an army jawan sustained injuries. Mustafa also sustained injuries &he could not be extracted from the site due to heavy fire: J&K Police

9:15 am: Zia Mustafa, a Pakistani LeT terrorist was taken to Bhata Durian for identification of terrorist hideout during the ongoing operation in which 3 army jawans and a JCO were martyred: J&K Police

9:00 am: COVID19 | India reports 15,906 new cases in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 1,72,594

8:10 am: Maharashtra | One person died, two people were injured after concrete slab fell from fifth floor of a building in Thane's Ulhasnagar-Camp 5 area last night

7:50 am: Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident: Main accused Ashish Mishra, who is currently lodged in district jail has been shifted to a govt hospital due to suspected dengue, a senior jail official said his blood sample has been sent for confirmation of dengue.

7:40 am: Gujarat | 77 artists made 125 rangolis at an art gallery in Rajkot. The artists used a variety of colours to create portraits of famous personalities like Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra: Haresh Badlia, organizer of the event, at Ajanta Arts Gallery

7:30 am: Price of petrol & diesel in #Delhi is at Rs 107.59 per litre & Rs 96.32 per litre respectively today. Petrol & diesel prices per litre-Rs 113.46 & Rs 104.38 in #Mumbai, Rs 108.11 & Rs 99.43 in #Kolkata; Rs 104.52 & Rs 100.59 in Chennai respectively

7:23 am: "All government officials in the state will wear smartwatches that will track their movement during office hours as well as serve as a tool to mark attendance," said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said during the 'Vikas' rally at Sarmathla village of Sohna on Saturday

7:15 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation on the 82nd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan