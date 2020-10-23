New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Today we will focus on the coronavirus situation in the country, which is witnessing a flattening in the curve. The active cases in the country dip to 7.15 lakh cases after nearly 80,000 people recovered from the country in a day. Meanwhile, the overall caseload in the country crossed the 77-lakh mark, while the death toll due to the deadly pathogen also reached 1,16,616. Of the total 77,06,946 cases, 68,74,518 people have been cured or discharged from the hospitals so far pushing the national recovery rate to 89.20 per cent.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Oct 23:



7:50 am: Six officials of Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited were suspended for negligence of duty yesterday. Also, twelve officials have been charge-sheeted and 3 given notice.

7:40 am: Delhi: Doctors of Hindu Rao & Kasturba hospitals continue to hold their protest over non-payment of salaries. A doctor says, "Earlier we had complained to the Mayor who told us that North Delhi Municipal Corporation doesn't have money. It has been four months now."

7:30 am: I think the situation on Line of Actual Control will probably be discussed at some point, we’re watching the situation closely. I think both sides have expressed a desire to de-escalate violence: Principal Dy Assistant Secy in Bureau of South & Central Asian Affairs on India-US 2+2 dialogue

7:20 am: Air quality deteriorates further in the national capital. Air Quality Index is at 387 in Anand Vihar, 333 in RK Puram, 391 in Rohini and 390 in Dwarka; all four in 'very poor' category, as per #Delhi Pollution Control Committee data.

7:10 am: Final presidential debate underway. US Pres & Republican party's nominee Trump says,"I've been congratulated by heads of many countries on what we've been able to do." Democratic Party's Joe Biden says,"A renowned journal called his response absolutely tragic."

7:00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur today.

Posted By: Talib Khan