New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE updates of October 23:

7:55 am: The Swarnim Vijay Mashaal (Victory Flame), which was lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi last year marking the beginning of the 50th anniversary celebrations of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, reached Manipur's Keithelmanbi on Friday.



7:50 am: Price of petrol & diesel in #Delhi is at Rs 107.24 per litre & Rs 95.97 per litre respectively today. Petrol & diesel prices per litre-Rs 113.12 & Rs 104.00 in #Mumbai, Rs 107.78 & Rs 99.08 in #Kolkata; Rs 104.22 & Rs 100.25 in Chennai respectively

7:40 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in J&K on Oct 23 for a three-day visit. He will chair Security Review Meeting in Srinagar. He will also hold interaction with members of J&K’s Youth Clubs & inaugurate the first international flight between Srinagar & Sharjah in the UAE

7:30 am: "It doesn’t happen just by wishing so & only that person who has the love of all the communities (chattis kaum) gets to rule," former CM of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje while responding to a question on several BJP leaders eying the chief ministerial post in the state

7:20 am: I have told our workers to get ready because we have to sound the bugle for 2023 and 2024 elections. By being prepared and strong, they will have to come to the field,” former chief minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje in Jodhpur

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan