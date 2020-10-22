New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Today our focus will be on the Bihar Assembly Election 2020, which will be the first poll to be held in India since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. With the state going to polls in a week, political parties have pulled up their socks, leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters.

11:00 am: In case of a national issue, CBI has authority to investigate. We had to take this decision because of its interference in the matters of the state already being probed by our police, says Sanjay Raut

10:45 am: Palghar mob lynching incident: Bail applications of about 70 accused persons to be heard today at Thane Sessions Court

10:15 am: If in this phase of his life, Eknath Khadse is quitting BJP with tears in his eyes after serving the party for 40 years and now joining NCP, then there must be a big reason behind his decision. 'Unki kundli jamm gai hogi', says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

9:38 am: Total 9,86,70,363 samples tested for COVID19 up to 21st October. Of these, 14,69,984 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research

9:36 am: Coronavirus Vaccine: Volunteer involved in AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trials dies in Brazil

Delhi: Air quality in the national capital remains poor; visuals from Rajpath area.



Shubham Bhadoria, a cyclist says, "We find it difficult to breathe while cycling as there's a lot of difference in the air quality now as compared to August." pic.twitter.com/sMOD84iBHC — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2020

8:23 am: Light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Charkhi Dadri, Khatoli (Haryana) during the next 2 hours: India Meteorological Department

8:20 am: India today successfully carried out the final trial of the DRDO-developed Nag anti-tank guided missile with a warhead. The test was carried out at 6:45 am at the Pokhran field firing ranges in Rajasthan

7:27 am: 22 more people have been injured in lightning strike incident in rural Thane, taking the total number of injured to 26, reports ANI

7:19 am: On global scale, India continues to report one of the lowest cases per million population. With consistently falling case fatality rate (1.51 per cent presently), it also has one of the lowest COVID19 mortality: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

