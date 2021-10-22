New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of October 22:

10:00 am: PM Modi addresses nation: Watch

9:50 am: National Investigation Agency conducts searches at multiple locations in Jammu & Kashmir in terrorism conspiracy case relating to conspiracy for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J&K & other major cities by Laskhar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM)& Al Badr.

9:40 am: Drugs-on-cruise case | Mumbai NCB detained a 24-year-old drug peddler late last night. He is a prime suspect in the matter whose name has surfaced in the drugs-related chat: NCB

9:30 am: COVID19 | India reports 15,786 new cases and 231 deaths in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 1,75,745

9:15 am: Madhya Pradesh | Petrol and diesel prices in Bhopal at Rs 115.62 per litre and 104.98 per litre respectively

9:00 am: One Naveen Kumar, a Nihang has been arrested for assaulting a labourer, fracturing his leg at Singhu border, Sonipat allegedly after the latter refused to give him chicken for free. FIR lodged: Haryana Police

8:35 am: COVID19 | The number of samples tested up to 21st October is 59,70,66,481 including 13,24,263 samples tested yesterday: ICMR

8:28 am: Alec Baldwin fired prop gun killed director of photography at Santa Fe film set in New Mexico: Police

8:22 am: They discussed means to combat emerging crime trends, incl fighting rising telemarketing fraud.They affirmed their shared commitment to strengthen cooperation in combating crime,on efforts to probe &prosecute cyber-enabled financial frauds& telemarketing frauds:US Dept of Justice

8:15 am: Deputy Assistant Attorney General Arun G. Rao of the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Division’s Consumer Protection Branch and FBI, met this week with Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials in Delhi to further strengthen law enforcement cooperation: US Dept of Justice

7:50 am: PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM today: PMO

7:40 am: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur has announced that Istvan Szabo and Martin Scorsese will be conferred the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at 52nd International Film Festival of India in Goa.

7:32 am: Price of petrol & diesel in #Delhi is at Rs 106.89 per litre (up by Rs 0.35) & Rs 95.62 per litre (up by Rs 0.35) respectively today. Petrol & diesel prices per litre-Rs 112.78 & Rs 103.63 in #Mumbai, Rs 107.45 & Rs 98.73 in #Kolkata; Rs 103.92 & Rs 99.92 in Chennai respectively

7:24 am: US health officials expand COVID-19 booster campaign to include all authorized vaccines, mixing of brands: The Associated Press

7:15 am: Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospital: AFP News Agency quoting Buckingham Palace

