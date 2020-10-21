New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Today, our focus will remain on the coronavirus situation in the country. India on Tuesday recorded less than 50,000 new COVID-19 cases nearly after 4 months. The country also recorded 585 new deaths during the last 24 hours. This is the first time since July that the country has reported less than 50,000 infections in a day. The country's overall caseload currently stands at 75,97,063. However, what brings a sigh of relief is the fact that the number of active cases is less than 7.5 lakh.

Here are the LIVE Updates of October 21:

9:25 am: Maharashtra: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray pays tribute to the police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty, at Police Headquarters in Naigaon, Mumbai on #PoliceCommemorationDay2020 today

9:10 am: Total 9,72,00,379 samples tested for #COVID19 up to 20th October. Of these, 10,83,608 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

9:00 am: Five persons dead and around 35 injured after the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Khamchoundar village in Nandurbar. The injured have been taken to a hospital. Rescue operation underway: Mahendra Pandit, SP Nandurbar

8:50 am: Female constables in district police lines participated in the virtual interaction programme of the Chief Minister UP Yogi Adityanath as part of #MissionShakti: Uttar Pradesh Police

8:40 am: During our battle against COVID19, 343 police personnel lost their lives while serving the nation as Corona Warriors: Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing the Police Commemoration Day Parade at National Police Memorial, Delhi.

8:35 am: Police Commemoration Day is about expressing gratitude to our police personnel and their families all across India. We pay tributes to all the police personnel martyred in the line of duty. Their sacrifice and service would always be remembered: PM Modi

8:25 am: It is imperative that responsible including policemen who prepared inputs that led to his security cover being withdrawn should be investigated through high-level probe: Congress MP PS Bajwa in a letter to President Kovind over killing of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh

8:15 am: HMAS Arunta exercised with the United States Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force in the South China Sea: Australia’s Department of Defence

8:00 am: Karnataka: City Crime Branch, Bengaluru arrested one person for their alleged involvement in illegal betting on cricket matches being played at IPL and seized Rs 30,00,500 & two cell phones. Case registered at Talagattapura police station, Bengaluru.

7:50 am: Indian Army handed over the Chinese soldier Corporal Wang Ya Long to the Chinese Army at the Chushul Moldo meeting point, last night.

7:45 am: All I am trying to do is to hand over the body of an unidentified person to their family through a website. If nobody claims that body, then I provide dignified last rituals to the deceased. Till date, 13,500 bodies have been identified & returned to kin: K Rajeshwar Rao.

7:40 am: Telangana: K Rajeshwar Rao, founder of Satya Harishchandra Foundation in Hyderabad, hands over unidentified bodies to family members of the deceased through a website under the banner of his foundation

7:30 am: 30 new #COVID19 cases reported in Mizoram, taking the total tally to 2,310. The number of active cases is at 145 while 2,165 people have been discharged so far. No death reported in the State till date: Govt of Mizoram

7:20 am: COVID19 cases on oxygen support (in ICUs, through ventilators & oxygen supported beds) have shown a significant decrease since the last week of Sept. This aligns with the national decline of active cases to less than 10% of the total cases: Health Ministry

7:10 am: They are also engaged in #COVID19 duties so a special campaign for their immunization against tetanus and hepatitis was arranged: Dr Siddharth Shiv Jaiswal, Commissioner, Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC)

7:00 am: Tripura: Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) along with National Health Mission organised a camp to immunize & screen comorbidity among municipal workers. Commissioner, AMC says," Due to the nature of their job these people are vulnerable to certain diseases

Posted By: Talib Khan