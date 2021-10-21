New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of October 21:

8:50 am: US regulators approve booster shots for the Moderna and J&J coronavirus vaccines as well as mixing and matching booster doses between the three authorized vaccines: The Associated Press

8:45 am: Moradabad | Traffic movement remains affected on Lucknow- Delhi highway (towards Delhi) near Sihora Vaje village following heavy rainfall in the area

8:30 am: CM Yogi Adityanath attends event to mark Police Commemoration Day at Reserve Police Lines, Lucknow

8:20 am: Arunachal Pradesh | Indian Army soldiers demonstrate a drill in Tawang sector near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to tackle any threat from the Chinese side

8:10 am: Indian Army soldiers undergo aggressive training, vigorous exercise, and meditation for the troops in rough climate conditions and terrains of the Eastern Sector in Arunachal Pradesh

7:55 am: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will launch a song and an audio-visual film at the Mughal-era Red Fort in New Delhi around noon to "celebrate the landmark milestone", his ministry said.

7:50 am: India is set to administer one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses by early Thursday, an important milestone after a slow start, even as a recent drop in inoculations worries the government and healthcare providers.

7:40 am: Rajasthan | A class 7 student of a private school died after he was allegedly thrashed by a teacher in Churu district. A man lodged a complaint alleging that his son was beaten by his teacher after which he fell sick & later died in a hospital. Case registered: Police

7:33 am: A gas explosion ripped through a restaurant on Taiyuan Street South in Shenyang City, China, today morning. Casualties are unknown. The rescue work in going on: Chinese local media

7:25 am: Former US President Donald Trump (in file photo) to launch his own social media platform called 'TRUTH Social'. "We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced," Trump said in the statement.

7:15 am: Price of petrol & diesel in #Delhi is at Rs 106.54 per litre (up by Rs 0.35) & Rs 95.27 per litre (up by Rs 0.35) respectively today. Petrol & diesel prices per litre-Rs 112.44 & Rs 103.26 in #Mumbai, Rs 107.12 & Rs 98.38 in #Kolkata; Rs 103.61 & Rs 99.59 in Chennai respectively

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan