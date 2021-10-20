New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

1:04 am: A major step related to Air India was taken recently to run the country's aviation sector professionally and to give priority to facilities & security. This step will give new energy to India's aviation sector: PM Modi at the inauguration of Kushinagar International Airport in UP

11:02 am: I have been informed that in the next few weeks, SpiceJet is starting a direct flight between Delhi and Kushinagar. This will help local passengers and devotees: PM Narendra Modi at the inauguration of Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh

11:00 am: "It (Kushinagar International Airport) is a great gesture of PM Modi and especially inviting Srilankan airlines to be the first international carrier to land at Kushinagar International Airport," said Sri Lankan Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa

10:55 am: Kushinagar International Airport won't just be mode of air connectivity. Be it farmers, animal keepers, shopkeepers, workers, local industrialists-it'll benefit all. It'll create ecosystem of business. Tourism will get maximum benefit, it'll generate employment for youth here: PM

10:51 am: Kushinagar International Airport is the result of decades of hopes & expectations. My happiness is two-fold today. As curious about the spiritual journey, I've a sense of satisfaction. As a representative of Purvanchal area, it is time for the fulfilment of a commitment: PM Modi

10:47 am: Yamunotri-Gangotri, Kedarnath Dham Yatra has started again. However, due to the closure of Badrinath Highway near Joshimath, the Badrinath Yatra could not start at present. Badrinath Yatra will also become smooth soon, Uttarakhand Police tweeted

10:34 am: The flight to Kushinagar on the Vap Poya Day therefore, is a milestone event in India-Sri Lanka partnership in more than one way. Bonds between the people would grow from strength to strength with such initiatives: Sources

10:32 am: It needs emphasis that abiding people linkages between the two nations are manifested in the scale of tourists flowing from India too. In fact, almost two-thirds of incoming arrivals in Sri Lanka last month were from India: Sources

10:28 am: On the invitation extended by PM during Virtual Bilateral Summit with Sri Lanka in Sept 2020 & as mentioned in joint statement, ‘Mitratva Magga’ released after, inaugural int'l flight arrived from Sri Lanka (at Kushinagar International Airport) to mark the occasion: Sources

10:25 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Kushinagar International Airport.

10:21 am: Our culture & values are evidence that India has never been an attacker, it never took the path to violence for any nation. PM had once said at UN that while other nations stay prepared for wars, India always walks on path of Gautam Buddh: Civil Aviation Minister in Kushinagar

10:15 am: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia felicitates PM Narendra Modi in Kushinagar. UP Governor Anandiben Patel, CM Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries present. The PM will inaugurate the Kushinagar International Airport shortly.

10:08 am: The manner in which govts used to run earlier, in which the system functioned earlier, they lacked both political & administrative willpower. Today there's a political will to come down heavily on corruption; continuous improvement also being made to the administrative level: PM

10:02 am: Today the nation also believes that however strong be the people who deceive the nation and loot the people, no mercy is shown to them - wherever they may be. Government doesn't spare them: PM Narendra Modi at the joint conference of the CVC and CBI

9:55 am: Due to efforts in last 6-7 yrs, we succeeded in creating confidence within the nation that it's possible to check the increasing corruption. Today the nation believes that it's possible to avail the benefits of govt schemes even without middlemen: PM Modi at CVC-CBI jt conference

9:45 am: We're celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. In next 25 yrs, during 'amrit kaal',nation will forward towards attaining resolutions made for Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Today we're working to strengthen 'good governance', 'pro-people pro-active governance': PM at jt conference of CVC & CBI

9:35 am: Bengaluru Central Crime Branch's (CCB) said that they have busted an IPL gambling racket and arrested 27 persons in connection with betting. Police have seized Rs 78 lakhs and registered a total of 20 cases in regard to recently concluded IPL matches: Bengaluru CCB

9:25 am: Recovery Rate currently at 98.15% - highest since March 2020. Active cases account for 0.52% of total cases - lowest since March 2020. Active caseload stands at 1,78,098 - lowest in 229 days: Union Health Ministry

9:10 am: India reports 14,623 new #COVID19 cases, 19,446 recoveries & 197 deaths in the last 24 hrs as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 3,41,08,996 Active cases: 1,78,098 Total recoveries: 3,34,78,247 Death toll: 4,52,651 Total Vaccination: 99,12,82,283 (41,36,142 in last 24 hrs)

8:50 am: We don’t want tourists who consume drugs& who spoil Goa. We don’t want tourists who come to Goa& cook food inside a bus. We want richest tourists. We welcome all tourists but they should enjoy themselves while respecting Goa’s culture: Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar y'day

8:30 am: Andhra Pradesh: TDP workers & leaders protested in Srikakulam today over the vandalism at the party's Central Office in Mangalagiri y'day. Party MP Ram Mohan Naidu also joined the protest. The protesters have been detained by Police. The party has called a statewide bandh today

8:00 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Uttarakhand today evening. He will hold review meetings and take stock of the situation. He will conduct an aerial survey in Uttarakhand tomorrow.

7:45 am: At least 21 people have died, while around 24 are still missing due to flooding and landslide incidents in Nepal on Tuesday due to heavy rainfall across Nepal, the local administrations said.

7:38 am: Prices of petrol and diesel rise by Rs 0.35 (at Rs 106.19/litre) and Rs 0.35 (at Rs 94.92/litre) respectively in Delhi today. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 112.11/litre (up by Rs 0.34) and diesel costs Rs 102.89/litre (up by Rs 0.37) today

7:30 am: The US House of Representatives committee probing the January 6 Capitol attack unanimously approved a report recommending contempt-of-Congress charges against former President Donald Trump aide Steve Bannon: Reuters

7:23 am: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations decides to postpone the ICSE and ISC 2021-2022 Semester 1 examinations citing "reasons beyond their control"

7:15 am: "Buddha’s relics, Mahasangha and Sri Lanka Cabinet minister Namal Rajapaksa depart on inaugural international flight to Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh)," tweets High Commission of India in Colombo

