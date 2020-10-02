New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

Today we will focus on the coronavirus cases in the country which have crossed the grim milestone of 63 lakh cases in the country. The death toll in the country is also surging at a fast pace and crossed the 98,000-mark to reach 98,678 after 1,181 new fatalities were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours.

Here are the Live Updates of October 2:

9:30 am: NIA filed chargesheet in Chhattisgarh BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi murder case against 33 accused, under multiple sections of IPC, UAPA, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act. Of these accused, 6 have been arrested, 22 are absconding and 5 have died. Further investigation continues: NIA

9:20 am: India's #COVID19 tally reaches 63,94,069 with a spike of 81,484 new cases & 1,095 deaths reported in last 24 hours. The total cases include 9,42,217 active cases, 53,52,078 cured/discharged/migrated & 99,773 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

9:15 am: Today when we are observing birth anniversary of #MahatmaGandhi & #LalBahadurShastri, farmers are protesting against 3 'anti-farmer' laws. I believe that agitation by farmers & Congress will be successful & farmers will emerge victorious: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi

9:10 am: Maharashtra: Fire broke out at Arcadia Shopping Center in Hiranandani Estate of Thane West this morning. Regional Disaster Mgmt Centre & fire brigade present, along with a fire engine, quick response vehicle & water tanker. No casualties/injuries reported. Fire fighting underway

9:00 am: A total of 7,67,17,728 samples tested for #COVID19, up to 1st October. Of these, 10,97,947 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

8:50 am: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to begin their quarantine process after his adviser, Hope Hicks tested positive for #COVID19. Their test results for COVID are awaited.

8:40 am: Punjab: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee's 'rail roko' agitation in Amritsar, in protest against Farm laws, enters 9th day. Visuals from Devidaspura village. Committee's Sukhvinder Singh says, "Agitation will continue till 5th Oct, we'll make further announcement on 4th Oct."

8:10 am: Tonight's launch attempt for Northrop Grumman's Antares rocket to send the Cygnus resupply craft to the International Space Statio was scrubbed about 2 minutes and 40 seconds before liftoff due to an unknown problem with a component of ground support equipment: NASA

8:00 am: Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat, on his birth anniversary today.

7:55 am: Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, on his birth anniversary today.

7:50 am: Delhi: Sons of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri, Sunil Shastri and Anil Shastri pay tribute at Vijay Ghat on his birth anniversary today.

7:45 am: Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji was humble and firm. He epitomised simplicity and lived for the welfare of our nation. We remember him on his Jayanti with a deep sense of gratitude for everything he has done for India: PM Narendra Modi on former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri's birth anniversary

7:40 am: Tonight's launch from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility scrubbed. Stand by for updates: NASA US' Northrop Grumman's Cygnus spacecraft, named after astronaut Kalpana Chawla, was to be launched from the Flight Facility. It os carrying cargo & supplies to International Space Station.

7:30 am: We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts. May Bapu’s ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

7:20 am: President Ram Nath Kovind expresses gratitude to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary today. He says, "His message of truth, non-violence and love infuses harmony in society and paves the path to the welfare of the world. He is a source of inspiration for humanity."

7:10 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Vaishvik Bhartiya Vaigyanik (Vaibhav) summit through video conferencing, later today.

7:00 am: Around 50 people gathered at the gate of police station in Shahjahanpur and attacked 4 police personnel including inspector (pic 1). We are examining the video footage of the incident. Appropriate action will be taken: Sanjay Kumar, Additional Superintendent of Police

Posted By: Talib Khan