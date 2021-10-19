New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of October 19:

10:40 am: We are here at the ED office. Mandakini Khadse is also here. We are following court orders & will cooperate in the investigation: Mohan Talekar, lawyer of Mandakini Khadse

10:25 am: Uttarakhand: An incident of cloudburst reported in a village of Ramgarh in Nainital district. People feared trapped under the debris. Teams of Police and administration rushed to the spot. Details awaited.

10:15 am: I've always believed that civil&parliamentary language is a non-negotiable pre-requisite for political discourse. An uncivil tweet by a novice social media manager via Karnataka Congress official Twitter handle is regretted&stands withdrawn: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar

10:00 am: PM Narendra Modi will also participate in an event marking Abhidhamma Day at Mahaparinirvana Temple. Later in the day he will attend a public function to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Kushinagar.

9:50 am: PM Modi will visit UP tomorrow & inaugurate the Kushinagar International Airport. The inauguration will be marked by landing of inaugural flight at the airport from Colombo carrying Sri lankan delegation of over 100 Buddhist Monks & dignitaries incl 12-member Holy Relic entourage

9:40 am: We've enhanced our surveillance both in LAC and depth areas. We've adequate force available in each sector to deal with any contingency that arrives. Patrolling pattern has not increased or changed much, in some areas there is a marginal increase: Lt Gen Manoj Pande

9:30 am: The annual training exercise that PLA carries out, there is some increase in the level of activity but that is in depth areas... Both sides are attempting to develop infrastructure closer to LAC and that leads to issue sometimes: Eastern Army Commander, Lt Gen Manoj Pande

9:20 am: Recovery Rate currently at 98.14%, highest since March 2020. Active cases account for 0.54% of total cases - lowest since March 2020. Weekly Positivity Rate (1.36%) less than 3% for last 116 days. Daily positivity rate (1.11%) less than 3% for last 50 days: Union Health Ministry

9:10 am: Of the 13,058 new infections and 164 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala reported 6,676 new cases and 60 deaths.

9:00 am: India reports 13,058 new COVID cases (lowest in 231 days), 19,470 recoveries& 164 deaths in last 24 hrs as per Health Ministry Total cases: 3,40,94,373 Active cases: 1,83,118 (lowest in 227 days) Total recoveries: 3,34,58,801 Death toll: 4,52,454 Total Vaccination: 98,67,69,411

8:30 am: Kerala: Two shutters of Idamalayar Dam in Ernakulam dist opened for 50 cm each at 6 am today. Present water level of the dam is 165.70 m with the full reservoir level being 169 m & maximum water level being 171 m.

8:20 am:Uttarakhand: Nandakini River swells as Chamoli region continues to experience incessant rainfall, causing a rise in its water level.

8:10 am: Uttarakhand: SDRF & Police y'day rescued around 22 devotees stuck at Jungle Chatti amid incessant rainfall, while coming back from Kedarnath Temple. They were shifted to Gauri Kund. One 55-yr-old devotee, who was facing difficulty in walking, was shifted on a stretcher.

7:50 am: Mumbai recorded on October 17 zero coronavirus related death for the first time since March 2020.

7:45 am: President Ram Nath Kovind extends greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of #EidMiladunNabi

7:35 am: South Korea's military says North Korea has fired a projectile to its eastern waters. The launch continues a series of weapons tests apparently aimed at pressuring Washington and Seoul over stalled nuclear negotiations: The Associated Press

7:25 am: In coming days, J&K will be self-sufficient in pulses, vegetables & cereals. We're also expanding our irrigation projects. A dam is being constructed which will provide irrigation water to one lakh acres of land in Kathua & Samba dists: MoS Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje

7:15 am: Delhi govt set to launch Rojgaar 2.0 app to provide jobs to youth

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan