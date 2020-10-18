Stay tuned for live updates on all the key developments through the day

Today we will focus on the coronavirus crisis, stubble burning, Bihar assembly elections and Hyderabad deluge. Union Health Ministry has said that India has reached an ‘unprecedented peak’ as active cases in the country drop below 8 lakh for the first time in 1.5 months. Till October 17, total case tally in the country stood at 74,32,681 including 7,95,087 active cases, 65,24,596 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,12,998 deaths.

7:35 am Major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 at 159 & 199 respectively in Delhi's ITO area, as per Central Pollution Control Board

7:30 am Heavy rainfall in Hyderabad triggers water logging in parts of the city; visuals from Chandrayangutta area

7:15 am India has exponentially scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 9.32 cr at present. The very high testing has resulted in the continuous falling positivity rate. It has now fallen below 8%, says Health Ministry

