New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

9:44 hours: Foreign Ministers of Israel, United Arab Emirates, United States of America and India to hold a virtual meeting today, reports ANI.

9:39 hours: Farmers sit on the railway track at Devi Dasspura village in Punjab's Amritsar following the farmer's union call for 'Rail Roko Andolan' today.

9:31 hours: BREAKING: Two people lost their lives while 125 others were rescued after a massive fire broke out at a packaging factory at Kadodara in Gujarat's Surat on Monday.

9:30 hours: Just In: India reports 13,596 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest single-day spike in 230 days. Active caseload currently stands at 1,89,694, says Union Health Ministry.

9:15 hours: Sensex jumps 446 points in the opening trade and is currently trading at 61,752. Nifty is at 18,462.

9:01 hours: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to chair a meeting of the state's COVID19 Task Force today, reports ANI.

8:50 hours: Police to take action against those who will participate in the 'Rail Roko Andolan' called by farmers organization. 144 CrPC is also imposed in the district and will impose NSA if anyone tries to disrupt normalcy, says Lucknow Police.

8:30 hours: Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing is conducting raids at locations of former state health minister C Vijayabaskar in Tamil Nadu in connection with disproportionate assets case, reports ANI.

8:15 hours: Order asking district police authorities to relocate non-local labourers to Police or Army camps is fake, says IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

7:44 hours: Thunderstorm with moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi, Gurugram, Aurangabad, Palwal, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Panipat, Sohana (Haryana) during next 2 hours (issued at 0400 IST), says IMD.

7:23 hours: If Centre provide MSP guarantee through a law then it can be resolved (farmers' agitation against 3 farm laws). There's only one thing so why are you (Centre) not fulfilling it? They (farmers) won't compromise on less than MSP, says Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik.

7:18 hours: The farmer unions will hold a six-hour-long 'rail roko' protest today demanding the removal of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma