Today we will focus on the coronavirus crisis in the country. The deadly virus crossed the 73 lakh-mark after the country reported a single-day spike of 63,371 fresh cases during the last 24 hours. The deadly pathogen has afflicted 73,70,469 people and claimed 1,12,161 lives in the country so far.

Here are the LIVE Updates of October 17:

7:40 am: Kanpur: Two persons have been arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a minor girl in Sachendi

7:30 am: Jharkhand: A 12-year-old was allegedly raped and murdered in Ramgarh Police Station limits of Dumka district. Ambar Lakra, SP says, "The body has been sent for post mortem. Investigation underway."

7:20 am: 16 new #COVID19 cases reported in Mizoram, taking the total tally to 2,245. The number of active cases is at 112 while 2,133 people have been discharged so far. No death reported in the State till date: Government of Mizoram

7:10 am: India scales an unprecedented peak. Active cases drop below the 8L mark for the first time in 1.5 months: Health Ministry

7:00 am: 7 dead and 32 injured after a bus and a Bolero collided with each other in Puranpur area: Jai Prakash, SP Pilibhit

Posted By: Talib Khan