New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

10:23 hours: 2 students of The Doon School have tested positive for COVID-19. They've been kept under isolation at their hostel, their contacts being tested. All boarding and day schools have been strictly asked to follow COVID-19 SoPs, says Dehradun District Magistrate Dr R Rajesh Kumar.

9:53 hours: More than 101.7 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far. While, over 10.42 crore balance and unutilised doses are still available with the states and UTs, says Centre.

9:43 hours: Just In: India reports 14,146 new COVID-19 cases, 19,788 recoveries and 144 deaths in last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 3,40,67,719

Active cases: 1,95,846

Total recoveries: 3,34,19,749

Death toll: 4,52,124

Total Vaccination: 97,65,89,540 (41,20,772 in last 24 hours)

9:30 hours: The low pressure area over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Kerala has become less marked. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall at many places with only isolated heavy rainfall over the state during next 24 hours and further decrease thereafter, says IMD.

9:14 hours: A group of people hurled crude bombs and vandalised vehicles after immersion of Goddess Durga idol in Annapurna area of West Bengal's Durgapur yesterday.

8:37 hours: Tolerance has a limit.... don't test our patience... however, I want to say to our brothers that we should not opt for violence... Government still has time to solve this issue, says Bhartiya Kisan Union (Haryana) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni.

7:54 hours: Today, the consumption of petrol and diesel is higher by 10-15 per cent and 6-10 per cent respectively compared to pre-COVID times. I'll not go into the price issue. We continue to work towards the price stability, says Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

7:25 hours: Due to low-pressure area, Telangana is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at many places, is very likely to see heavy to very heavy rain in few districts of North and Northeast Telangana and heavy rain in many districts during next 24 hours, says IMD.

7:21 hours: During his three-day visit, EAM Dr Jaishankar will hold a bilateral meeting with alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Israel, Yair Lapid, and will also call on Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

7:18 hours: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will begin his 3-day Israel visit today.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma