Here are the LIVE Updates from October 16:

10:20 am: 25 people were detained after a clash between two groups of people following a road accident in Delhi's Dabri. Police have registered FIR on charges of rioting in the case, security heightened in Dabri area: Delhi Police

10:05 am: Of 15,981 new #COVID cases and 166 deaths in India in last 24 hours, 8867 cases and 67 deaths were reported in Kerala yesterday

10:00 am: India reports 15,981 new #COVID cases, 17,861 recoveries and 166 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. Total cases: 3,40,53,573 Active cases: 2,01,632 Total recoveries: 3,33,99,961 Death toll: 4,51,980 Total Vaccination: 97,23,77,045 (8,36,118 in last 24 hrs)

9:45 am: Chhattisgarh | Four CRPF personnel injured in an explosion caused after a box containing igniter set fell on the floor in a CRPF Special Train at Raipur railway station, says Raipur Police

9:10 am: J&K | An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in Drangbal area of Pampore, Pulwama. Top LeT commander Umar Mustaq Khandey is trapped. He was involved in the killings of police personnel & other terror crimes.

8:45 am: COVID19 | Total number of samples tested up to 15th October is 58,98,35,258 including 9,23,003 samples tested yesterday

8:30 am: Price of petrol & diesel in #Delhi is at Rs 105.49 per litre (up by Rs 0.35) & Rs 94.22 per litre (up by Rs0.35) respectively today. Petrol & diesel prices per litre-Rs 111.43 & Rs 102.15 in #Mumbai, Rs 106.11 & Rs 97.33 in #Kolkata; Rs 102.70 & 98.59 in Chennai respectively

8:00 am: Punjab: Family members & relatives of Lakhbir Singh, who was killed at Singhu near Delhi-Haryana border, say he was an addict&lured to Singhu border. "He was lured in to going there. It should be probed& he must get justice," his father-in-law said at his home in Taran Tarn y'day

7:50 am: Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to be held at the party headquarters in New Delhi today. Upcoming Assembly elections, as well as organisational elections, will be discussed in the meeting, as per Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

7:40 am: 'Unseen emergency' like situation is being created in Punjab, which will never be tolerated. Punjab is safe in the hands of Punjab Police. Centre should instead focus on drugs, weapons & drones coming from across the border. Peaceful Punjabis must not be harassed: Punjab Dy CM

7:30 am: People fear that BSF personnel would randomly enter their houses, cordon off villages & conduct searches. If BSF enters villages, conducts searches, registers cases or set up stations, it would be an attempt to weaken the federal structure of the country: Punjab Dy CM SS Randhawa

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan