Today we will focus on the Telangana floods that has claimed the lives of 31 people, out of which 15 have died in Hyderabad. Looking at the situation, PM Modi has spoke to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, assuring him of all support.

Here are the LIVE updates from October 15:

7:37 am: 8 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram, taking the total tally to 2,220. The number of active cases is at 112 while 2,108 people have been discharged so far. No death reported in the State till date, says state government

7:15 am: India's doubling time has sharply increased to 70.4 days (it was 25.5 days in mid-August). This indicates a substantial fall in the daily new cases and the consequent increase in time taken to double the total cases: Ministry of Health

