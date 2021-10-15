New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates from October 5:

12:45 pm: I urge these 7 companies to prioritise 'research and innovation' in their work culture. You've to take lead in future technology, give opportunities to researchers. I would also urge startups to collaborate with these 7 companies: PM Modi on dedication of 7 new defence companies

12:30 pm: AIADMK to celebrate party's golden jubilee this year, to rename party HQ name as 'MGR Maaligai'. Golden jubilee to be celebrated with the release of a special logo- twin leaf logo in public places: AIADMK's O Paneer Selvam & Edapadi Palani Sami in a joint statement

12:15 pm: Drugs-on-cruise case | Aryan Khan spoke with his father Shah Rukh Khan and mother Gauri Khan via video call from inside Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail: Jail officials Mumbai Special court has reserved order for 20th October on his bail application.

12:00 pm: 24 wagons were derailed due to which both the up and down lines are disrupted. The restoration work is underway and we'll try to complete it by midnight. Trains have been diverted from Kanpur: Mohit Chandra, DRM Prayagraj Division, North Central Railway

11:45 am: With this initiative in the field of education, Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj will give a new direction to the youth & help them fulfil their dreams. I've been told that hostel construction of both phases will be completed by 2024: PM Modi at 'Bhoomi Poojan' of Boys' Hostel Phase-1

11:35 am: There was a time when Gujarat had a shortage of quality education and teachers...Dropout rate in girls was a challenge due to various reasons and one such was lack of washroom facilities. With various schemes today dropout rate has declined, there are washrooms for girls: PM Modi

11:25 am: Pune | "The gold saree was offered by a devotee 11 years ago. The saree is worn by the goddess only on two occasions -- Vijayadashami & Laxmi Pooja," says Deepak Vanarase, Shri Mahalaxmi temple's worker

11:10 am: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates the 'Bhoomi Poojan' ceremony of Hostel Phase-1 (Boys’ Hostel), via video conferencing. The hostel is being constructed by Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj in Surat

10:35 am: JEE (Advanced) 2021| Mridul Agarwal of IIT Delhi scores top rank; obtained 348 marks out of 360 marks. Kavya Chopra of IIT Delhi zone has topped in the female category with CRL 98. She obtained 286 marks out of 360

10:05 am: Of 16,862 new #COVID cases and 379 deaths in India in last 24 hours, 9,246 cases and 96 deaths were reported in Kerala yesterday

10:00 am: India reports 16,862 new #COVID cases, 19,391 recoveries and 379 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. Total cases: 3,40,37,592 Active cases: 2,03,678 Total recoveries: 3,33,82,100 Death toll: 4,51,814 Total Vaccination: 97,14,38,553 (30,26,483 in last 24 hrs)

9:30 am: Jammu & Kashmir | One JCO and one soldier have lost their lives in a counter-terrorist operation in Mendhar sub-division of the Poonch district: Indian Army officials

9:22 am: Total 58,88,44,673 samples tested up to October 14, of which 11,80,148 were tested on October 14: Ministry of Health

9:15 am: President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary at the Northern Command, Udhampur, Jammu & Kashmir.

9:00 am: In a joint operation between BSF and NCC (Narcotics Control Cell), Punjab Police carried out yesterday, 4 packets of contraband items suspected to be heroin recovered. The packets weighed appx 6.610 Kgs & 1.135 Kgs Sugar- total net wt - 7.945 Kgs, without packing material): BSF

8:45 am: Price of petrol & diesel in #Delhi is at Rs 105.14 per litre & Rs 93.87 per litre respectively today. Petrol & diesel prices per litre-Rs 111.09 & Rs 101.78 in #Mumbai, Rs 105.76 & Rs 96.98 in #Kolkata; Rs 98.26 & 102.40 in Chennai respectively

8:10 am: PM Narendra Modi remembers former President Dr #APJAbdulKalam, also known as 'Missile Man', on his 90th birth anniversary, tweets, "He dedicated his life in making India strong, prosperous and capable, will always remain an inspiration for the countrymen."

7:47 am: "Former US President Bill Clinton has been admitted to a hospital in Irvine California," reports Reuters

7:40 am: An empty goods train derailed between Ambiapur & Rusa stations at Tundla-Kanpur section under Prayagraj (in UP) division at 4 am today, blocking the up & down lines at the section. Restoration work is underway: North Central Railway

7:33 am: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina has said that the people behind the violence during Durga puja in Cumilla city will be hunted down & given "appropriate punishments" in order to stop the recurrence of such communal acts: Bangladesh media

7:25 am: Andhra Pradesh | Due to high flow in Krishna river, annual Teppotsavam (boat ride to deities) to be held by Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada will be a static function on Friday. The boat will not set sail. People will be allowed to see the boat from a distance: Collector J Nivas

7:15 am: It is a technical process, not an administrative or a political process... I am sure the approval of Covaxin from WHO will come at the soonest possible: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla in Bhubaneswar, Odisha yesterday

