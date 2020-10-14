New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

Continuing the downtrend, India recorded over 63,000 new Covid infections in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally past 72-lakh mark. The death toll reached 1.10 lakh after 730 new fatalities. For the sixth day in a row, the number of active COVID-19 cases remained below 9 lakh. As many as 62,27,295 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, pushing the recovery rate to 86.73 per cent, the ministry data shows.

Meanwhile, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that India could have its COVID-19 vaccine from more than one source by early next year. "We're expecting that early next year we should have the vaccine in the country from maybe more than one source. Our expert groups are formulating strategies to plan on how to roll out the distribution of the vaccine in the country," he said.

Here are the LIVE Updates of October 14:

10:20 am: Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini Raj Rao to join Congress today in Delhi. She will also contest in the upcoming

10:00 am: New Delhi: Air quality deteriorates in the national capital with rise of pollutants in the atmosphere; visuals from Anand Vihar where Air Quality Index is at 275 in 'poor' category.

9:45 am: Varanasi: Candidates arrive at an examination center to appear in NEET re-exam, an entrance test for medical and allied programmes, being held by National Testing Agency (NTA). NTA is conducting the examination today for the students who were unable to take it on September 13

9:35 am: India reports a spike of 63,509 new #COVID19 cases & 730 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 72,39,390 including 8,26,876 active cases, 63,01,928 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,10,586 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

9:24 am: It was a successful mission. Most of the indigenous systems, incorporated now, have functioned to full satisfaction & the indigenous content has gone up in BrahMos now: DRDO Chief G Satheesh Reddy on test-firing of extended range BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on September 30

9:15 am: BrahMos is supersonic cruise missile. Test is done primarily to enhance indigenous content in missile. Many indigenous systems incorporated in BrahMos missile system have been flight tested, along with extended range: DRDO Chief on extended range BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

9:00 am: Pratapgarh: A minor girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well in Puwasi village y'day, after being repeatedly molestated by three people of her village. Police say, "FIR registered under IPC & POCSO Act. One accused taken into custody. Teams formed to nab other two"

8:45 am: Uttarakhand: Upper Ganga Canal to remain closed from the midnight of 15th October to midnight of 15th November, 2020 for repair and maintenance work ahead of Haridwar Kumbh 2021.

8:35 am: All exams under jurisdiction of Osmania University scheduled on 14 & 15 Oct are postponed due to torrential rains. Exams from 16 Oct will be conducted as per timetable. Schedule of postponed exams will be informed shortly: Controller of Examinations, Osmania University, Hyderabad

8:25 am: I have spoken with a few scientists on the possibility and consequences of providing the animals, meat other than beef. No use of creating an uproar over the issue: Parimal Suklabaidya, Assam Forest Minister on demand to exclude beef from diet of animals at Guwahati Zoo

8:15 am: They can't survive on mutton or pork alone, could've been given buffalo meat instead of beef but we don't have many buffaloes in Assam. We float tenders to get beef, buffalo meat, mutton, pork: Assam Forest Min on demand to exclude beef from diet of animals at Guwahati Zoo

8:00 am: The possibility of foul play/sabotage can't be denied in the power outage incident of Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai on Monday: Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut

7:40 am: Andhra Pradesh: Martial Arts Master P Prabhakar Reddy and his student Boyilla Rakesh have achieved Guinness World Record for smashing 49 coconuts blindfolded last month.

Reddy says, "We had been practising to achieve this since last 6 months. Our target was to break 35 coconuts"



7:30 am: Delhi: Air quality deteriorates in the national capital with rise of pollutants in the atmosphere.

7:20 am: India continues to report one of the lowest cases per million & lowest deaths per million in the world. India's recoveries are the highest in the world: Ministry of Health

7:10 am: Hathras: A 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her relative in Sasni area. Ruchi Gupta, Circle Officer says, "The accused has been arrested. A case has been registered."



7:00 am: Meghalaya: Body of an 80-year-old man who allegedly buried alive by his kin over suspicion of practising witchcraft in West Garo Hills, was exhumed for investigation. 8 persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

