Here are the LIVE Updates of October 14:

10:40 am: Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off Border Roads Organisation (BRO) motorcycle expedition

10:30 am: Idol immersions shall not be allowed in any public places including the river Yamuna during the forthcoming Durga Pooja, says Delhi Pollution Control Committee

10:20 am: PM Narendra Modi tweets," I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji".

10:15 am: Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur achieves the target of fully vaccinating 100% of its eligible population “Kinnaur is the first district across the country to achieve this feat. We've achieved our target of vaccinating all the eligible population: Kinnaur DC Abid Hussain Sadiq

10:00 am: Price of petrol & diesel in #Delhi is at Rs 104.79 per litre & Rs 93.52 per litre respectively today. Petrol & diesel prices per litre-Rs 110.75 & Rs 101.40 in #Mumbai, Rs 113.37 & Rs 102.66 in #Bhopal, Rs 105.43 & Rs 96.63 in #Kolkata, Rs 102.10 & 97.93 in Chennai respectively

9:45 am: India reports 18,987 new #COVID cases, 19,808 recoveries and 246 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. Total cases: 3,40,20,730 Active cases: 2,06,586 Total recoveries: 3,33,62,709 Death toll: 4,51,435 Total Vaccination: 96,82,20,997 (35,66,347 in last 24 hrs)

9:30 am: Sensex jumps 307 points in the opening trade, currently at 61,044.15; Nifty at 18,261.15

9:00 am: Based on the information, Police conducted a raid at Godown at Qutub Road, Sadar Bazar area & seized 472.4 kg of illegal firecrackers. Case registered against the seller. Probe on: Delhi Police

8:45 am: Delhi: Devotees offer prayers at Kalkaji Temple in view of #Navmi, the ninth day of Navaratri "People are following SOPs. Temple management has prohibited the entry of devotees inside the temple, in view of COVID. I've offered prayers from outside," says Kirti Gupta, a devotee

8:30 am: Maharashtra | Pune city police issued a Lookout Notice against Kiran Gosai. The notice prevents him from flying outside the country, says Pune City Police Commissioner. Amitabh Gupta Gosai is a witness in the Cruise ship raid case, according to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)

7:52 am: The Special NDPS Court in Mumbai will today resume the hearing on Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaz Merchant's bail pleas in drugs on cruise case.

7:45 am: Delhi: An NGO serves food to the needy in an air-conditioned facility for Rs 10/person near Maujpur- Babarpur metro station. "The initiative aims to provide relief to people affected by COVID-19. Charge of Rs 10 is to ensure that food is not wasted," NGO founder Kiran Verma says

7:33 am: Assam: A group of Muslim youths distributed fruits among devotees at a temple in Silchar, Cachar on the occasion of Durga puja yesterday. "We want to send out a message that Hindu-Muslim unit is intact & divisive forces won't succeed," said Raza Laskar, one of the youths

7:25 am: A man died & two girls from his family sustained injuries in firing by assailants in Deokali area of Ayodhya last night. One person has been taken into custody & main accused identified. Some people are linking the incident to Durga puja, which is incorrect: SSP Shailesh Pandey

7:15 am: Punjab: Farmers were seen burning crop residue at Deon village in Bathinda district yesterday. A farmer said, "We don't want to burn stubble but alternate measures are very costly & not economically viable. Penalizing farmers without providing a viable option won't work."

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan