Here are the LIVE Updates of October 13:

8:25 am: Weapon-dropping case of Phallian Mandal | Irfan Ahmed Bhat, of Verinag, Anantnag, confessed that he's in touch with handlers across&associated with LeT. He was here to receive consignment (seized by Police-an AK series rifle, 3 magazines, 30 rounds & an optical sight): J&K Police

8:10 am: The detainee is associated with LeT and has confessed to having been in touch with handlers across. He had come here to receive the consignment (which already stands seized by Police): J&K Police

8:00 am: Navjot Singh Sidhu, President Punjab Congress will be meeting me and KC Venugopal for discussion on certain organisational matters pertaining to Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee at Venugopal's office (in Delhi) on 14th October: AICC in-charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat

7:47 am: Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in around 20 motorcycles parked at a residential society in Nehru Nagar, Kurla earlier this morning. All the motorcycles were gutted in the fire that was later doused by the fire department's personnel. More details awaited.

7:35 am: The bail application of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan will be heard on Wednesday by a Mumbai special court in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship.

7:30 am: Girls in PPE kits performed Garba dance in Rajkot, Gujarat on the occasion of Navratri on Monday night. "This Garba aims to spread awareness among the public about the COVID-19," said Rakshaben Boriya, organiser of the Garba

7:22 am: MP: FIR registered against a group of Muslim students for allegedly assaulting their schoolmates over chanting of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' at a prayer meeting in Agar Malwa. "Nine known & 9 unknown people were booked on charges of rioting &assault," Badod SHO Vivek Kanodia said y'day

7:15 am: Govt of India is seriously working to increase the use of ethanol in the transport sector. Currently, the ethanol economy is Rs 20,000 crores, which I am targeting to take to Rs 2 lakh crores: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari

7:08 am: Maharashtra: A jilted lover killed a 14-year-old girl in Bibwewadi area of Pune on Tuesday, police said. "The girl died on the spot. A case has been registered and a team has been formed to nab the accused," said DCP (Zone 5) Namrata Patil

