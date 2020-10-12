New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

Today we will focus on the latest developments on Hathras gangrape and murder case, Bihar Assembly polls, GST council meet and the ongoing COVID crisis among others.

8:30 am Seventh round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China is scheduled to begin at 1200 hours today at Chushul in Eastern Ladakh. The Indian side would be represented by outgoing 14 Corps Chief Lt Gen Harinder Singh and his successor Lt Gen PGK Menon.

8:00 am Delhi: Air quality deteriorates in the national capital with rise of pollutants in the atmosphere; visuals from ITO where Air Quality Index is at 275 in 'poor' category. A local says, "I felt irritation in my eyes when I went for morning walk & faced breathing problems".

7:30 am Five top States (Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu) in terms of percentage of active cases, case fatality rate & recovery rate. This shows gradual improvement in their performance: Ministry of Health

7:15 am Family members of Haths alleged gang-rape victim leave for Lucknow. They will appear before Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court later in the day.

