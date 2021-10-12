New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world

Here are the LIVE Updates of October 12:

11:40 am: In the last 7 years, about 60 crore poor population have been taken care of, they felt assured that there's somebody for them; 10 crore women have been provided with toilets, about 4 crore houses provided access to electricity...:Home Minister Amit Shah at28th NHRC Foundation Day

11:30 am: If any State is found selling power in power exchange or not scheduling this unallocated power, their unallocated power may be temporarily reduced or withdrawn to other States which are in need of such power: Ministry of Power

11:25 am: The States are requested to use the unallocated power for supplying electricity to the consumers of the State. In case of surplus power, the States are requested to intimate so that this power can be reallocated to other needy States: Ministry of Power

11:20 am: NIA conducts searches at 20 locations across Kerala, Karnataka & Tamil Nadu in Edakkara case pertaining to conspiracy by CPI(Maoist) members, for conducting training camp,arms training,flag hoisting&CPI(Maoist) formation day celebrations in Sept'16 in Nilambur forest area, Kerala

11:10 am: PM Narendra Modi participates in the 28th NHRC Foundation Day programme, via video conferencing. He will address the programme shortly.

11:00 am: Yesterday we launched an operation at two places in Shopian in which 3 were killed & 2 terrorists are trapped in Feeripora area of Shopian. We will continue the operation: Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar to

10:55 am: In recent days 7 civilians were killed by terrorists. We've launched an aggressive operation against the militants following which one each was killed in Srinagar & Anantnag. One was killed and 5 arrested from Bandipur: Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar to ANI

10:45 am: Delhi High Court dismisses the petitions challenging the appointment of Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner and extension of his service by a year.

10:35 am: Delhi: Adm Michael Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations, US Navy lays a wreath at the National War Memorial. He is on a five-day official visit to India, from 11th-15th October.

10:27 am: October 3rd Lakhimpur Kheri violence | MoS Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra brought to Reserve Police Lines. His three-day Police remand begins today.

10:20 am: An encounter begins at Feeripora area of Shopian. Police & security forces are carrying out the operation. Details awaited: J&K Police

10:10 am: Delhi: A meeting of Union Cabinet and CCEA (Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs) to be held at 6 pm today.

10:00 am: Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane to reach Sri Lanka today on a five-day visit to strengthen bilateral military ties. He would be meeting the top politician and military leadership of the island nation during his stay there: Indian Army officials

9:50 am: India reports 14,313 new #COVID19 cases, 26,579 recoveries, and 181 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases 3,39,85,920 Active cases: 2,14,900 Total recoveries: 3,33,20,057 Death toll: 4,50,963 Total vaccination: 95,89,78,049 (65,86,092 in last 24 hrs)

9:42 am: NIA on Tuesday conducted raids at 16 locations in J&K in a new case linked to the Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of various Tanzeems including The Resistance Front (TRF) and 5 locations in Delhi-NCR in Mundra drug seizure case: NIA (National Investigation Agency)

9:30 am: Maximum demand of Delhi was 4536 MW (peak) & 96.2 MU (Energy) on 10th Oct. As per info from Delhi DISCOMs, there was no outage on account of power shortage,as required amount of power was supplied to them. Power supply position to Delhi in last 2 weeks given below: Power Ministry

9:15 am: 58,50,38,043 samples tested for #COVID19 up to 11th October 2021. Of these 11,81,766 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

9:05 am: People who spread terror don't like the drive against terrorism in J&K, peace that prevailed&development in last 2 yrs. So they carry out cowardly attacks, civilians too were killed: Union Min Anurag Thakur on death of JCO&4 jawans of Indian Army in anti-terror op in Poonch y'day

9:00 am: India is celebrating 75 yrs of Independence. We've to make India clean & beautiful. Youth Affairs & Sports Ministry has started initiative to collect 75 lakh kgs of plastic & waste from 1-31 Oct. Collected over 30 lakh kgs across the nation within 10 days: Union Min Anurag Thakur

8:10 am: Delhi: Union Minister Anurag Thakur carries out a cleanliness drive in the area around Humayun’s Tomb, under the month-long 'Clean India' initiative, as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

8:00 am: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit Lakhimpur Kheri today where she will take part in the 'antim ardaas' of farmers who died in the violence there on October 3rd.

7:50 am: Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairperson writes to Delhi Lt Gov requesting him to consider their submissions for schools-anganwadis opening- "Nursery to Grade 8 to open at least 2 days a week & anganwadis at least once a week for all children in staggered form"

7:40 am: 139 cases of Dengue reported in Delhi so far in the month of October, 217 cases were reported in September. A total of 480 cases of Dengue have been reported in the national capital, so far this year; no deaths reported.

7:30 am: A man was killed due to a short circuit in a house that was flooded, in Konappana Agrahara limits of Bengaluru. There were two people in the house, the 2nd person managed to escape unhurt: Dr Sanjeev M Patil, Dy Commissioner of Police - West Division, Bengaluru City

7:20 am: Jammu and Kashmir | An encounter and search operation is underway in Dehra Ki Gali (DKG) area, Rajouri adjoining to Poonch sector where one JCO & four soldiers had lost their lives during a counter-terror operation on Monday.

7:10 am: Karnataka: Roads outside Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL), Bengaluru waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the city. India Meteorological Department predicts 'heavy rain, thunderstorm and lighting' today for the city.

