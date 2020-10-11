New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

Today we will focus on the latest developments on Hathras gangrape and murder case, Bihar Assembly polls and the ongoing COVID crisis among others.

Stay with Jagran English for live updates

9:00 am I bow to Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan on his Jayanti. He valiantly fought for India’s freedom & when our democratic ethos was under attack, he led a strong mass movement to protect it. For him, there was nothing above national interest & people’s welfare: PM Narendra Modi

8:30 am Calangute Police conducted a raid at a hotel in Goa's Baga last night & arrested 5 accused for IPL cricket betting. Rs 25,440 cash, 15 mobile phones and 3 laptops worth Rs 2,50,000 seized. Case registered under the Goa Public Gambling Act. Further investigation underway.

8:00 am Recoveries in India cross 60-lakh mark. The five top States with maximum caseload (61% active cases) are also contributing more than half (54.3%) of the total recoveries: Union Ministry of Health

7:45 am India's COVID-19 caseload sprinted past the 70-lakh mark on Saturday night, while the total number of recoveries too crossed 60 lakh, according to data from states and union territories.

7:30 am Delhi's Air Quality has plunged to poor category. Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 264 in ITO, at 228 in Patparganj, at 235 in RK Puram & 246 in Rohini, all four in 'poor' category, according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data.

7:20 am Police have arrested three men for allegedly gang-raping a 22-year-old woman in Haroli area of Una district. "Further investigation is underway," says Haroli deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Anil Kumar Mehta.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha