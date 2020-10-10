New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

Today we will focus on the coronavirus cases in the country which have crossed the grim milestone of 69 lakh cases in the country. The death toll in the country is also surging at a fast pace and crossed the 1.05 lakh to reach 1,06,526 after 971 new fatalities were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours.

Here are the Live Updates from October 10:

12:10 pm: Jammu and Kashmir: Passing out parade of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAK LI) held at Regimental Centre, Srinagar, earlier today

12:00 pm: Victim Rahul was friends with a girl from Jahangirpuri. Her family objected to it so her relatives beat him up, leading to his death. Md Raj, Manwar Husaain & 3 minors arrested. We appeal to people to not give any colour to the case, it is dispute of two families: DCP North West

11:50 am: Tamil Nadu: A college student from Madurai used #COVID19 induced lockdown to pursue her childhood interest of making handicrafts. Jennifer has been creating decorative items using waste & recycled material. She is gaining popularity on social media as a young budding entrepreneur

11:40 am: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra spoke to CM Ashok Gehlot over alleged burning of a priest in Karauli, Barmer rape case and state's law & order. Governor expressed concern, CM assured that cases are being probed & culprits won't be spared: Governor's Secretariat

11:25 am: Haryana: Man arrested for faking his death allegedly for claiming insurance fund of Rs 2 crores. "His family claimed that the man was kidnapped and robbed but the crime scene was found to be staged. We've arrested the man from Chhattisgarh & bringing him here," says police.

11:15 am: Sunil Vishwanath Gaikwad - accused of attacking filmmaker and actor Rakesh Roshan in the year 2000 - arrested by Thane Police. He had jumped parole in July this year: Police

11:00 am: Indian Army deployed at the Keran Sector of North Kashmir yesterday thwarted an attempt by Pakistan Army-supported terrorists to smuggle weapons from PoJK. Four AK 74 rifles, eight magazines, 240 AK Rifle ammunition recovered: Indian Army Sources

10:45 am: Ministry of Home Affairs issues advisory to States and Union Territories for ensuring mandatory action by police in cases of crime against women.

10:25 am: Tourist Inner Line Permit (ILP) resumes in #ArunachalPradesh for pre-booked/packaged tours through Arunachal tour operators: State administration

10:10 am: Teachers send us online assignments but we are not able to complete them in the absence of mobile phones as we don't have access to them always. My mother & sister managed to pay my board fees this time after a lot of efforts: Gunjan, Class 10th student of a Delhi govt school

10:00 am: I had to take a loan & arrange money through various sources in order to pay for my son's board fees. Govt should help poor people like us as we are barely able to meet our monthly expenses: Ram Baran, Father of Class 10th student Rohan

9:45 am: Delhi: Poor school students are struggling to cope up with online studies due to unavailability of gadgets & their families are finding it difficult to pay board fees. "I paid my board fees but my father really had to work hard to arrange money." says Rohan, a Class 10th student

9:30 am: India reports a spike of 73,272 new #COVID19 cases & 926 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 69,79,424 including 8,83,185 active cases, 59,88,823 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,07,416 deaths: Union Health Ministry

8:25 am: City Crime Branch (CCB) conducted raids at two illegal spa and massage parlours in Koramangala and Puttenahalli; 4 accused arrested: Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Bengaluru.

8:10 am: Two unidentified terrorists killed in the ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists in Chingam area of Kulgam district: Kashmir Zone Police.

8:00 am: Delhi: Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 230 in Anand Vihar, at 248 in Dwarka Sector-8, at 254 in ITO & 267 in Jahangirpuri, all four in 'poor' category, according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data

7:40 am: Armenia & Azerbaijan agreed to a ceasefire starting on Saturday to exchange prisoners & bodies of those killed in the conflict between Azeri & ethnic Armenian forces over Nagorno-Karabakh region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said: Reuters

7:25 am: Bihar: A tea seller spreads awareness about voting in #BiharElections, in Muzaffarpur. He says, "I've got the message written on my shirt to urge people that they should exercise their voting rights in the polls." Voting will take place on Oct 28, Nov 3 & Nov 7 in Bihar.

7:15 am: An encounter between security forces and terrorists is underway in Chingam area of Kulgam district. Further details shall follow: Jammu and Kashmir Police

7:00 am: The October 15 US presidential debate between President Donald Trump & Democratic nominee Joe Biden will not proceed, Commission on Presidential Debates said in a statement, adding that both campaigns had announced 'alternate plans for that date': Reuters

Posted By: Talib Khan