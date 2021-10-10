New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates from October 10:

12:36 hours: Congress seeks appointment with President Ram Nath Kovind for a 7-member party delegation led by Rahul Gandhi to present a detailed memorandum of facts over Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

12:07 hours: Just In: NCB says it conducted a raid in Mumbai's Goregaon area, detained two persons and seized drugs last night.

12:01 hours: I congratulate Karnataka Chief Minister and his team for achieving 83 per cent first dose vaccination coverage and for starting door-to-door vaccination programme. Central government will continue supporting the state in its fight against pandemic, says Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

11:48 hours: Officials of Power Ministry, BSES, and Tata Power reach the residence of Union Power Minister RK Singh in New Delhi for a meeting over coal shortage at power plants.

11:01 hours: Also Read -- Jagran Explainer: Why there is a shortage of coal in thermal power plants in India and is it a cause of worry

10:30 hours: Nepal: Newly appointed Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Gajendra Bahadur Hamal resigns from the post 3 days after his appointment. Hamal, brother-in-law of Chief Justice Cholendra JB Rana, faced criticism over his appointment despite not having membership of Parliament, reports ANI.

10:03 hours: A bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled at Mississippi's Clarksdale in the US by Consul General of India-Atlanta Dr Swati Kulkarni on Saturday.

9:26 hours: Just In: India reports 18,166 new COVID cases, 23,624 recoveries, and 214 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Active cases: 2,30,971

Total recoveries: 3,32,71,915

Death toll: 4,50,589

Vaccination: 94,70,10,175

9:22 hours: CBI officers arrested a male ASI and a female SI posted at Delhi's Malviya Nagar Police Station last night for allegedly demanding and taking a bribe from another male SI who is accused of raping a woman constable. The arrested female SI was investigating the rape case, says Delhi Police.

9:00 hours: National Investigation Agency (NIA) raids 16 places in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with cases of the publication of 'Voice of Hind' magazine (which aims to incite and radicalise impressionable youth) and recovery of IED, says the agency.

8:44 hours: Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen arrived at Agra airport on Saturday night. She was received by Uttar Pradesh Minister Shrikanth Sharma.

8:06 hours: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman discussed important issues of common interest in detail. Konstantin Kosachev impressed upon boosting the ties with India and invited the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman to visit Russia for Upper House to Upper House interaction for better parliamentary co-ordination, says Office of Harivansh.

7:54 hours: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh mets Russia's Deputy Speaker of the Council of Federation Konstantin Kosachev on the sidelines of the G20 Speakers' Summit in Italy's Rome yesterday.

7:28 hours: 1,256 recoveries and 345 total deaths were reported in Mizoram yesterday. Active COVID-19 cases are at 14,700 and total cases stand at 104659, says state health department.

7:21 hours: An earthquake of 3.4 magnitude occurred at Gulbarga in Karnataka at around 6 this morning, says National Center for Seismology.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma