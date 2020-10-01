New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

Today we will focus on the coronavirus cases in the country which have crossed the grim milestone of 62 lakh cases in the country. The death toll in the country is also surging at a fast pace and crossed the 97,000-mark to reach 97,497 after 1,179 new fatalities were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours.

Here are the LIVE Updates of October 1:

8:30 am: Andhra Pradesh: Bapu Museum's new building in Vijayawada will be inaugurated by the CM today. "Museum has 1500 artefacts relating to 10 lakh years ago to 19th century. We've used augmented&virtual reality technologies here," says Commissioner of Archaeology &Museums G Vani Mohan.

8:00 am: Maharashtra: A fire broke out at a chemical factory in Kurkumbh MIDC area of Pune early morning today. The fire has been doused off; no casualties reported in the incident.

7:45 am: Bulandshahr: A teenage girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour at a village in Kakore area on Wednesday night. SSP Santosh Kumar Singh said, "Based on her father's complaint, a case has been registered. Attempts are being made to arrest the accused.

7:30 am: #MadhyaPradesh: A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by three persons in Khargone last night.

7:20 am: India aims to restore 26 million hectares of degraded and deforested land, and achieve land-degradation neutrality by 2030. This is a target which shows our ambition: Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar at UN Biodiversity Summit

7:15 am: Emergence of COVID has emphasized the fact that unregulated exploitation of natural resources coupled with unsustainable food habits & consumption pattern lead to destruction of system that supports human life:Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar at UN Biodiversity Summit

7:00 am: Jammu and Kashmir: About 150 door-to-door garbage collecting vehicles have been started in Jammu by the Municipal Corporation. A local says, "Earlier people used to dump the garbage outside their houses. The initiative is helping in keeping the city clean."

Posted By: Talib Khan