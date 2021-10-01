New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

9:15 hours: A total of 57,04,77,338 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 30 September 2021. Of these, 15,20,899 samples were tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research.

8:35 hours: Centre is ready for all kinds of support to establish an integrated agriculture university in State. Some farmers are not able to receive benefits of PM kisan samman yojana due to some issues with land records, we'll solve it, says MoS Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje.

8:27 hours: General MM Naravane, Chief of Army Staff, is on a two-day visit to Ladakh Sector to review the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness. He will also interact with troops deployed in the harshest terrain and weather conditions, says Indian Army.

7:54 hours: A 20-year-old man admitted to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital after being injured in a leopard attack in Goregaon area of Mumbai last night. He was going to his house with his friend when he was attacked by the leopard. This is the fifth leopard attack in the area in the last 8 days, reports ANI.

7:28 hours: PM Narendra Modi to launch Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 and AMRUT 2.0 today at 11 am. Missions designed to make all our cities ‘Garbage Free’ and ‘Water Secure, says Prime Minister's Office.

7:11 hours: I've asked officials to fill potholes within 10 days. We've identified 175 buildings as dilapidated which need to be demolished. 10 such buildings have been razed. We released Rs 1,000 crore to asphalt roads, tenders have been called, says Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka.

7:05 hours: One unidentified terrorist neutralised. The operation is underway. Details awaited, says Jammu and Kashmir Police.

