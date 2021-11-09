New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

8:35 hours: SIT formed by Narcotics Control Bureau has summoned two persons for questioning in connection with a drug case involving Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan.

8:14 hours: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday issued an order to increase dearness allowance of unskilled, semi-skilled and other workers of Delhi. The rate of minimum wages for supervisor and clerical employees has also been increased, says Delhi government.

7:54 hours: Kerala private bus operators have called off their strike demanding fare hike, says state Transport Minister Antony Raju.

7:28 hours: Actress Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay was arrested yesterday in Mumbai after the actress complained that he assaulted her. Poonam Pandey was admitted to a hospital, says Mumbai Police.

7:21 hours: Delhi's air quality improves to 'very poor' from 'severe' category with AQI standing at 372, says SAFAR.

7:14 hours: NCB officer Sameer Wankhede's father Dhyandev K Wankhede has filed complaint with Asstistant Commissioner of Police, Oshiwara against Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly making false accusations regarding his family's caste.

7:07 hours: It is our firm belief that the urgent and comprehensive UN reform, including of the Security Council, is imperative to make it reflective of current geopolitical realities and enhance its capability to meet increasingly complex challenges of our time, says India at UN.

