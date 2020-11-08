Stay tuned for the live updates of all the key developments across India

Here are the Live Updates for November 10:

10:30 am India & China agreed to maintain dialogue & communication through military & diplomatic channels, and, taking forward the discussions at this meeting, push for the settlement of other outstanding issues, so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas

10:00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani at latter's residence on his birthday today. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda was also present.

9:30 am: I knew she was going to win, so I was not tensed. I wanted the final results to be declared so that I could go and sleep: G Balachandran, Maternal uncle of US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, in Delhi

9:00 am: India recorded 45,674 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours and 559 deaths linked to COVID-19, government data released this morning shows. The daily case count was 10 percent lower than yesterday's 50,356.

8:30 am: Congress President Sonia Gandhi appoints Congress General Secretaries Randeep Singh Surjewala & Avinash Pandey as Observers of Bihar; both leaders will be reaching Patna today. They'll decide on political activities post poll results after talks with central leadership

8:00 am: Vice President-elect Kamala Harris declared that Americans have protected the integrity of democracy as she addressed the nation for the first time after her victory in the US presidential election. She said her victory was just a beginning for women as she was elected to be the top-ranking female leader in US history.

7:30 am: The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 424 in Rohini, 465 in Jahangirpuri, 431 in Anand Vihar, and 426 in Punjabi Bagh, all four in the 'severe' category, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

7:00 am: PM Narendra Modi to flag off Ropax ferry services between Surat & Saurashtra today (Nov 8). According to Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya "This ferry service will reduce the distance between Surat & Saurashtra from 317 km to just 60 kilometres."

