Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

10:31 hours: PM Modi meets LK Advani at his residence on his 94th birth anniversary.

9:34 hours: Of the 11,451 new cases, 13,204 recoveries and 266 deaths in last 24 hours, Kerala reported 7124 cases, 7488 recoveries and 21 deaths, says Union Health Ministry.

9:30 hours: Just In: India reports 11,451 new COVID-19 cases, 13,204 recoveries and 266 deaths in last 24 hours. Active caseload stands at 1,42,826 - lowest in 262 days. Recovery Rate currently at 98.24 per cent - highest since March 2020. Active cases account for 0.42 per cent of total cases - lowest since March 2020, says Union Health Ministry.

9:15 hours: PM Modi extends birthday greetings to veteran BJP leader LK Advani on his birthday. "Nation remains indebted to him for his numerous efforts towards empowering people and enhancing our cultural pride. He's also widely respected for his scholarly pursuits and rich intellect," he tweets.

8:54 hours: Noida's overall air quality continues to remain 'severe' with AQI standing at 575, says SAFAR.

8:20 hours: Just In: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit 56km ESE of Ukhrul, Manipur today at 7:48 am, says National Centre for Seismology.

8:05 hours: BREAKING: Four jawans of CRPF killed and 3 injured in a case of fratricide in a CRPF camp in Maraiguda Police station limits of Chhattisgarh's Sukma. A jawan had opened fire at the camp, reports ANI.

7:37 hours: Delhi's overall air quality continues to remain in 'severe' category for the third consecutive day with AQI standing at 432, says SAFAR.

7:25 hours: Schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions to remain closed on November 8 and November 9 for students of classes 9 to 12 due to inclement weather and incessant rains, announces Puducherry government.

7:15 hours: Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude occurred 218 km south east of Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands at 05:28 am today, says National Center for Seismology.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma