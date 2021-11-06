New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

11:58 hours: The Income Tax Department restrained Rs 53.72 crore after a search operation held at the headquarter and one of the branches of an Urban Credit Cooperative Bank located in Maharashtra on September 27, says Central Board of Direct Taxes.

Over 1,200 new bank accounts were opened in the said branch without PAN. The investigations have revealed that these bank accounts were opened without following KYC norms and all account opening forms are filled in by bank staff and they have put their signature or thumb impressions, it added.

11:30 hours: Swapna Suresh, prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, was released from a jail today, reports ANI.

11:10 hours: Government will transfer Rs 1,100 to bank accounts of parents of 1.80 crore students studying in schools under Basic Shiksha Parishad through DBT, to buy school uniform, sweater, shoes, socks and bags etc. The CM will launch this scheme on November 6, says Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi.

10:31 hours: Former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh, who was arrested in a money laundering case, is being taken for medical examination from the ED office. A Mumbai court on Tuesday remanded Deshmukh to ED custody till November 6.

9:47 hours: Just In: India reports 10,929 new COVID-19 cases, 392 deaths and 12,509 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active caseload stands at 1,46,950 while 1,07,92,19,546 vaccine jabs have been administered so far, says Union Health Ministry.

9:38 hours: 61,39,65,751 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 5th November 2021. Of these, 8,10,783 samples were tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research.

9:14 hours: Portals of Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand closed for the winter season, reports ANI.

8:42 hours: AQI from Delhi - PM10 in Connaught Place at 654, PM 2.5 at 628; PM10 is at 382 and PM2.5 at 341 near Janta Mantar and PM2.5 is at 374 near ITO.

8:10 hours: Delhi Cabinet has approved budget of Rs 1,544 crore under Emergency COVID-19 Response Package to bolster health systems in order to be prepared for possible third wave, says Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

7:37 hours: Delhi's overall air quality continues to be in 'severe' category, with overall AQI standing at 533, says System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research.

7:21 hours: Akali Dal would move a resolution in upcoming Punjab Assembly session on November 8, demanding arrest of Jagdish Tytler and other Congressmen responsible for the 1984 Sikh massacre and action against Gandhi family at whose instance it was conducted, says Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma