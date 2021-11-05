New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of November 5:

10:45 am: I have regularly reviewed redevelopment works at Kedarnath from Delhi. I reviewed progress of different works being carried out here through drone footage. I want to thank all 'rawals' here for their guidance for these works: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kedarnath

10:35 am: After 2013 destruction, people used to think if Kedarnath could be redeveloped. But a voice within me always told me that Kedarnath will be redeveloped again: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

10:20 am: You all are witness to the inauguration of Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi here today. His devotees are present here in spirit. All maths and 'jyotirlingas' in the country are connected with us today: PM Modi at Kedarnath, Uttarakhand

10:00 am: Uttarakhand | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates re-development projects worth Rs 130cr at Kedarnath These projects include Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini

9:40 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the statue of Shri Adi Shankaracharya at Kedarnath in Uttarakhand

9:20 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays obeisance to Lord Shiva at Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand

9:10 am: Uttarakhand | PM Modi undertook circumambulation of the Kedarnath shrine after offering prayers

9:00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs 'aarti' at Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs 'aarti' at Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/V6Xx7VzjY4 — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

8:30 am: Uttarakhand | PM Modi arrives at Kedarnath, to offer prayers at the shrine and also inaugurate Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi shortly

8:20 am: Uttarakhand | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Kedarnath He will offer prayers at the shrine, inaugurate Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi & unveil the statue of Shri Adi Shankaracharya. The Samadhi has been reconstructed after the destruction in the 2013 floods.

8:00 am: Thick layer of smog blankets #Delhi, overall air quality remains in 'very poor' category' as per SAFAR-India

7:45 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Dehradun airport, to proceed to Kedarnath to offer prayers at the shrine and inaugurate Shri Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi. The PM was received by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

7:35 am: Preparations underway at Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit today. PM will offer prayers at the shrine, inaugurate Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi & unveil their statue

7:25 am: West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo confirms he will retire at the end of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup: International Cricket Council

7:15 am: After Diwali celebrations, air quality at Delhi's Janpath recorded in 'hazardous' category

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan