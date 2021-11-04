New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of November 4:

8:00 am: The forward area of Nowshera sector in Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri is gearing up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Diwali visit on Thursday, November 4. Prime Minister Modi is expected to visit the border outposts to spend Diwali with the troops.

7:50 am: Udhampur, Jammu & Kashmir : On the eve of Diwali - people lit up diyas in memory of martyrs during 'Ek Diya Shaheedon Ke Naam' remembrance event.

7:40 am: Karnataka govt has ordered ED and CBI inquiry on bitcoin issue...I demand the CM to let me know on what reference, what information has he written a letter to the ED and other investigation agencies: DK Shivakumar, President, Karnataka Congress

7:30 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes everyone a very #HappyDiwali

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan