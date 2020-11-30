Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE updates of November 30.

Today our focus will be on farmers' protest along the borders of the national capital. The farmers have decline Home Minister Amit Shah's "conditional" offer for talks on December 3 and are demanding to hold protest at Jantar Mantar and Parliament. They are protesting against the Centre's farm acts and want the government to withdraw them immediately.

LIVE updates from November 30:

10:42 am: Uttarakhand govt reduces number of people allowed to gather in a closed facility to 100 from 200; registration mandatory for all inbound persons.

10:22 am: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to hold a virtual meeting with senior party leaders in Tamil Nadu over 2021 Assembly elections.

10:13 am: A depression has formed over southeast Bay of Bengal: India Meteorological Department (IMD)

10:12 am: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai was discharged from Max Hospital yesterday evening. His condition is stable & he will remain in home isolation. Rai was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19: Office of Delhi Environment Minister

9:28 am: With 38,772 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 94,31,692. With 443 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,37,139. Total active cases at 4,46,952. Total discharged cases at 88,47,600 with 45,333 new discharges in last 24 hours: Health Ministry.

9:27 am: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to hold a virtual meeting with party leaders in Assam today.

9:18 am: With 8,76,173 COVID-19 tests yesterday, total number of tests conducted reached 14,03,79,976: Indian Council of Medical Research

9:02 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles the demise of BJP leader and MLA from Rajasthan's Rajsamand, Kiran Maheshwari.

8:44 am: I bow to Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on his Parkash Purab. May his thoughts keep motivating us to serve society and ensure a better planet, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

8:16 am: India to virtually host SCO Heads of Government meet today; PM Modi to skip

7:43 am: India continues to have one of the lowest deaths per million population globally (presently 99). Focussed measures to ensure a low and manageable fatality rate have resulted in daily mortality figures of less than 500, says Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

7:11 am: BJP leader and MLA from Rajasthan's Rajsamand, Kiran Maheshwari passes away at Medanta Hospital in Haryana's Gurugram. She had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

7:10 am: PM Modi to visit Varanasi today and dedicate to the nation six-lane widening project of Handia (Prayagraj)-Rajatalab (Varanasi) section of NH 19. He will also attend Dev Deepawali, undertake site visit of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project and visit Sarnath Archaeological Site.

