Here are the live updates of November 30:

8:10 am: All international passengers who test negative for COVID on arrival in Bengaluru will be put in quarantine for 7 days. They will be tested again after 7 days. 598 such passengers are under surveillance: Bengaluru Rural District Health Officer Tippeswamy after visiting KIAL y'day

8:00 am: We've discussed the issue of passengers coming from Kerala & Maharastra to Bengaluru without RT-PCR test & vaccination report. We've already directed airlines to check reports compulsorily & not to allow anyone to travel without the report: Bengaluru Rural District Health Officer

7:50 am: This is the victory people of Tripura. As part of a conspiracy, people, culture & land of Tripura were targetted and objectionable language was used against them. People of Tripura have replied to that conspiracy:CM Biplab Kumar Deb on BJP's sweeping victory in civic polls

7:40 am: Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi will remain closed for public on November 30 and December 1 to facilitate certain construction activities in the temple premises. The temple remained closed between 6 am & 6 pm of November 29 also: Varanasi Commissioner Deepak Agarwal

7:30 am: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar takes stock of measures being taken at Mumbai airport against #Omicron variant of coronavirus. "Authorities have told me that they test every passenger on arrival & send them to quarantine... So far, there's no case of Omicron in Mumbai," she says

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan