Here are the LIVE updates of November 3:

9:45 am: I appeal to all public representatives in the state who are more than 8 lakh in number to adopt one house each and contribute towards lighting diyas and distributing sweets to them. I appeal to them to give #Diwali gifts to the children in these families: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

9:35 am: #Deepotsava in Ayodhya became an imp event of the nation & world. This yr in Ayodhya, 9 lakh diyas will be lit. This 9 lakh represents houses where people started residing, under PM Awas Yojana Urban. We've provided houses to 43 Lakh people so far in Rural & Urban schemes: UP CM

9:30 am: Center rushes high-level teams to nine States/UTs having high caseload of Dengue to assist them in public health measures for control and management of the disease: Government of India

9:20 am: These States/UTs are Haryana, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP, Uttarakhand, Delhi & Jammu & Kashmir. A total of 15 States/UTs reporting their maximum cases in the current year; these states contribute 86% of the country’s total dengue cases till 31st Oct: Govt of India

9:10 am: India reports 11,903 new #COVID19 cases and 14,159 recoveries in last 24 hours; active caseload stands at 1,51,209 - lowest in 252 days Total Recoveries 3,36,97,740

8:50 am: Sabarimala temple will open for a two-month-long pilgrimage season, on 15 November 2021.

8:30 am: Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to the country after concluding his visit to Rome (Italy), Vatican City and Glasgow (Scotland).

7:58 am: Price of petrol & diesel in #Delhi at Rs 110.04 per litre & Rs 98.42 per litre respectively today (same as yesterday). Petrol & diesel prices per litre- Rs 115.85 & Rs 106.62 in #Mumbai; Rs 110.49 & Rs 101.56 in #Kolkata; Rs 106.66 & Rs 102.59 in #Chennai respectively

7:50 am: Delhi: Air quality at Jantar Mantar up till 5 am was 'Very Unhealthy'- 222.28

7:43 am: "US can start giving kids aged 5-11 the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine," AFP quotes Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as stating

7:36 am: The meeting, to be held via video conferencing at 12 pm, is also going to be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and officials from the health ministry. The chief ministers of the 11 states and District Magistrates of over 40 districts will be in attendance.

7:30 am: A meeting will be convened by the Union Health Ministry in the presence of PM Narendra Modi and Union health ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Bharti Pawar on November 3 to discuss in detail boosting the vaccination capacity of at least 11 states whose current numbers are below the national average.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan