Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today via his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. This will his 71st edition of his monthly radio show. Earlier on November 17, the Prime Minister had invited suggestions from the people for the programme.

Here are the LIVE updates from November 29:

9:52 am: They (agitating farmers) are sitting peacefully & have been cooperating till now. Our objective is to maintain law & order & to ensure that the arrangements are in place to facilitate their movement: Surendra Yadav, Joint CP, Northern Range, Delhi

9:36 am: With 41,810 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 93,92,920. With 496 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,36,696 . Total active cases at 4,53,956. Total discharged cases at 88,02,267 with 42,298 new discharges in last 24 hours: Health Ministry.

9:22 am: Total 10 personnel were injured and one died in an IED blast in Sukma, Chhattisgarh last night. 8 injured personnel were heli lifted to Raipur in the midnight for further treatment. Two injured are being treated at CRPF Hospital, Chintalnar, says CRPF.

9:15 am: Total number of samples tested up to 28th November is 13,95,03,803 including 12,83,449 samples tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research.

8:22 am: 16 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram, taking the state's case tally to 3,822 including 392 active cases, 3,425 discharged cases and 5 deaths, says state government.

7:54 am: A drone was sighted at the international border in Arnia area of RS Pura Sector in Jammu and Kashmir last night. It went back towards Pakistan after alert BSF troops fired on it, says BSF.

7:22 am: It doesn't look like Hyderabad election, it's as if we're electing a PM in place of Narendra Modi. I was at a rally in Karwan and said that everyone has been called here, a child said they should've called Trump too. He was right, only Trump is left, says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

7:15 am: PM Modi to address the nation via Mann Ki Baat today. This will his 71st edition of his monthly radio programme.

