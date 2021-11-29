New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at Jagran English, we will focus on the Omicron strain of the COVID-19, detected first in South Africa, that has been dubbed as a 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Several countries, including the UK and Canada, have reimposed travel restrictions to control the spread of the new variant.

In India, the Centre has also asked the states and union territories (UTs) to track all foreign travellers, especially those from South Africa. It has also revised travel guidelines for international passengers, making it mandatory for them to submit the last two weeks of their travel history upon arrival.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

12:19 hours: A total of 19 people from different govt depts including 7 police personnel have been found COVID-19 positive so far, who were on duty during Prez visit (in Haridwar Rishikesh), says Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar.

12:00 hours: Surveillance for Covid is being done here. Omicron has accumulated more than 30 mutations, 26 of which are unique in the spike protein which isn't observed in any other strains like Alpha, Beta, Gamma or Delta. This is puzzling from scientific perspective, says CSIR DG Dr Shekhar Mande.

11:24 hours: We have administered more than 100 crore doses of Covid vaccines during the challenging times of the pandemic. Now we are moving towards 150 crore doses. The news of the emergence of a new coronavirus variant makes us more alert. We all should stay alert in view of the new variant of COVID-19, says PM Modi ahead of Parliament Winter Session.

11:00 hours: We should stay alert in view of reports about new variant of COVID-19, says PM Modi ahead of Parliament Winter Session.

10:21 hours: BREAKING: Around 67 people, including 5 staff members, found COVID-19 positive at an old age home in the Bhiwandi area of Thane district. They have been admitted to a government hospital. 59 people were fully vaccinated, says Thane Civil Hospital Civil surgeon Dr Kailash Pawar.

10:16 hours: BREAKING: Japan to bar new foreign arrivals over Omnicron variant of COVID-19, says Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

9:19 hours: Just In: India reports 8,309 new COVID-19 cases, 236 deaths and 9,905 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active caseload stands at 1,03,859; lowest in 544 days, says Union Health Ministry.

8:56 hours: Instructions have been given to all CMOs to conduct RT-PCR COVID-19 testing for all passengers coming from outside the State at all border entry points, says Uttarakhand DG-Health Dr Tripti Bhaguna.

8:52 hours: All districts instructed that if any passenger coming from outside the state shows symptoms of COVID, then he or she should be tested, and later put under 14-day quarantine if tested positive. COVID testing to be conducted at various border entry points, says Uttarakhand DG-Health Dr Tripti Bhaguna.

8:30 hours: A person who had returned from South Africa to Dombivali has tested COVID positive. His samples to be sent for genome sequencing to confirm whether or not he is 'Omicron' positive, says Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation's Dr Pratibha Panpatil.

He had travelled from South Africa to Delhi and Delhi-Mumbai; quarantined at Municipal Corporation's isolation room. His brother tested negative, remaining family to be tested today, Dr Pratibha added.

8:27 hours: Mizoram reported 282 recoveries and 1 COVID-19 death yesterday. Active cases stand at 3,834, says state health department.

8:19 hours: Canada confirms its first Covid Omicron infections in two people who had recently traveled to Nigeria, reports AFP.

8:15 hours: The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has sparked concerns across the world. On Sunday night, India revised the guidelines for international travellers, making it mandatory for them to submit the last two weeks of their travel history upon arrival.

