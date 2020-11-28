Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE updates of November 28.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune today to review coronavirus vaccine development work at facilities there. PM will first visit pharma major Zydus Cadila's plant near Ahmedabad. Later, he will fly to Hyderabad to visit vaccine maker Bharat Biotech's facility. At the end of the day, he will visit the Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune.

Here are the LIVE updates from November 28:

12:40 pm: Greater Noida: Four dead after a car rammed into a bus on Yamuna Expressway, says police.

12:20 pm: 550 new COVID-19 cases, 908 recoveries and 12 deaths reported in Odisha on November 27. The total number of positive cases in the state at 3,17,789 till date, including 3,09,747 recovered cases, 6,259 active cases and 1,730 deaths: Odisha Health Department

11:58 am: CBI conducting raids at around 40 premises in three states, including West Bengal, as part of an ongoing investigation over alleged coal mafia and bribery cases: ANI

11:57 am: Active caseload stands at 4,54,940 today. Contribution of active caseload to total positive cases is 4.87 per cent. 69.04 per cent of daily new cases contributed by eight States/UT - Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal, Rajasthan, UP, Haryana and Chhattisgarh: Centre

11:24 am:

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi greets the crowd gathered outside Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad during his vaccine review visit pic.twitter.com/3pKjlGlBP3 — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2020

10:32 am: Uttar Pradesh Governor promulgates UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance 2020

9:54 am: Air Intelligence Unit at Kozhikode International Airport has seized 1.6 kg gold worth approximately Rs 77 lakh and 87 grams gold worth Rs 4.2 lakhs from two passengers: Kochi Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive)

9:30 am: With 41,322 new COVID19 infections, India's total cases rise to 93,51,110. With 485 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,36,200. Total active cases at 4,54,940. Total discharged cases at 87,59,969 with 41,452 new discharges in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

9:04 am: Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Delhi Zonal Unit, has arrested two directors of Modi Infosol Pvt Ltd for alleged GST fraud. Both accused sent to 14-day judicial custody.

8:40 am: Coronavirus Vaccine Update: PM Modi to visit Serum Institute, Zydus Biotech Park, Bharat Biotech to review vaccine status

8:03 am: China's State Councilor and Defence Minister Wei Fenghe to visit Nepal on November 29, says country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

7:48 am: NCP MLA from Pandharpur-Mangalvedha Assembly constituency, Bharat Bhalke passed away at Pune's Ruby Hospital today. He was admitted for post COVID19 treatment

7:30 am: PM Modi to visit Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune today to review coronavirus vaccine development work at facilities there.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma