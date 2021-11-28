New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's edition of our 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog, we at English Jagran will keep a focus on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 83rd edition of the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. It is expected that the Prime Minister will talk about farmers' protest and the three farm laws in his radio programme.

Meanwhile, we will also keep a tab on PM Modi's all-party meet today ahead of the winter session of the Parliament. In this meeting, the Prime Minister will discuss the agenda for the upcoming Parliament session.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

12:10 hours: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to move the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha tomorrow. The Bill is for regulation and supervision of assisted reproductive technology clinics, prevention of misuse, safe and ethical practice of reproductive tech services.

11:45 hours: TMC will not attend the opposition parties meeting called by Congress leader Malikarjun Kharge, says party MP Sudip Banerjee.

11:34 hours: PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat address has ended.

11:31 hours: Friends, we are now entering the month of December. It is natural that the next 'Mann Ki Baat' of 2021 will be the last 'Mann Ki Baat' of this year. We will start the journey again in 2022 and yes, I keep expecting a lot of suggestions from you, says PM Modi.

11:30 hours: My dear countrymen, today in Mann Ki Baat we talked about Amrit Mahotsav. We discussed how our countrymen are fulfilling new resolutions in this Amrit Kaal and also mentioned the stories related to the valour of our Army in the month of December, says PM Modi.

11:29 hours: Friends, Indian youth are also contributing to the solution of global problems through start-ups, says PM Modi.

11:27 hours: Friends, till the year 2015, there used to be hardly nine or ten Unicorns in the country. You will be very happy to know that now India is flying high even in the world of Unicorns, says PM Modi.

11:26 hours: It is true, this is the era of start-up, and it is also true that in the world of start-up, India is leading in a way in the world today. Start-ups are getting record investment year after year. This sector is progressing very fast, says PM Modi.

11:19 hours: I have been watching on social media the picture of a flying boat in Meghalaya that is becoming viral. This picture catches our attention at the very first sight itself. Most of you must have certainly seen it online, says PM Modi.

11:18 hours: Friends, nature poses a threat to us only when we disturb her balance or destroy her sanctity. Nature nurtures us like a Mother and fills our world with vivid colors too, says PM Modi.

11.15 hours: Friends, it is not necessary that bravery should be displayed only on the battlefield. When bravery becomes a vow and it expands, then many feats start getting accomplished in every field. Mrs. Jyotsna has written a letter to me about very such valor, says PM Modi.

11.07 hours: Friends, keeping in view the contribution of our tribal communities in attaining Freedom, the country has also celebrated the ‘Janajati Gaurav Saptah’. Across different regions of the country, programmes related to that were held, says PM Modi.

11.06 hours: One such interesting programme was held in Delhi recently. In the programme, ‘Azadi Ki Kahani – Bachchon Ki Zubani’, children narrated stories connected with the Freedom Struggle from the core of their hearts, says PM Modi.

11.05 hours: Friends, the Amrit Mahotsav, along with learning, also inspires us to do something for the country. And now, throughout the country, whether it’s common folk or governments; from Panchayats to Parliament, the resonance of the Amrit Mahotsav is palpablem, says PM Modi.

11.03 hours: As always, this time too, I have received numerous suggestions from all of you on the Namo App and MyGov. Considering me to be a part of your family, you have also shared your lives’ joys and sorrows. In that, there are many young people; students as well, says PM Modi.

11.02 hours: This month itself, the country also celebrates Navy Day and Armed Forces Flag Day. All of us know that on the 16th of December, the country is also celebrating the golden jubilee of the 1971 War. On all these occasions, I remember the country’s Armed Forces, says PM Modi.

11.01 hours: My dear countrymen, Namaskar. We are connecting once again today for Mann Ki Baat, says PM Modi.

11:00 hours: PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat address begins.

10:55 hours: PM Modi to address nation via Mann Ki Baat shortly.

10:51 hours: BJP has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House on 29 November.

10:25 hours: Deeply pained at the reported death of 18 people and 5 others injured in Nadia District after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck parked on the side of the road, says West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

10:11 hours: Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Rajya Sabha to meet on 29th November in Parliament to allocate time for legislative and other businesses, reports ANI.

9:49 hours: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to hold COVID-19 review meeting today with all Divisional Commissioners and Collectors, reports ANI.

9:35 hours: Just In: India reports 8,774 new COVID-19 cases, 621 deaths and 9,481 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active caseload stands at 1,05,691, lowest in 543 days, says Union Health Ministry.

8:31 hours: One Pakistani national who inadvertently crossed over into Indian territory was handed over to Pakistan Rangers by BSF on 27 November as a goodwill gesture and on humanitarian grounds. The man had crossed IB and was detained on 26 November, says BSF Punjab Frontier.

8:00 hours: BREAKING: 25 students of Government (SSD) Girls' High School in Odisha's Chamakpur test positive for COVID-19.

The situation is under control and is being monitored by our medical team.The health condition of the students is stable, says Mayurbhanj Chief District Medical Officer Dr Rupavanoo Mishra.

7:49 hours: No fog conditions reported at 5:30 am today. Shallow fog with visibility in the range of 500-1000 m is being reported in Delhi. Moderate fog with a visibility of 200m reported in Lucknow and Gaya, says India Meteorological Department.

7:42 hours: In the 'Kisaan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat' (to be held today in Mumbai), all farm-related issues including demand for all crop MSP, implementation of Swaminathan report, unemployment and other issues will be discussed, says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait.

7:30 hours: Today, PM Modi will also hold an all-party meet to discuss the agenda for the upcoming winter session of the Parliament.

7:25 hours: PM Modi to address nation today at 11 am via Mann Ki Baat. He will likely talk about the farmers' protest.

