New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

Today our focus will be on farmers' protest against the contentious agricultural bills. Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, are taking part in the 'Delhi Chalo' march, forcing the cops to use water cannons and tear gas to disperse them. The farmers have warned that their protest will continue if they are not allowed to head towards Delhi.

Here are the LIVE updates from November 27:

8:55 am: Ind vs Aus 2020-21 | India's playing XI: S Dhawan, M Agarwal, V Kohli, S Iyer, KL Rahul, H Pandya, R Jadeja, M Shami, Y Chahal, N Saini, J Bumrah

8:55 am: Ind vs Aus 2020-21 | Australia have won the toss in the first ODI and have opted to bat first against India in Sydney.

8:55 am: "Eight-phase DDC elections to be held from November 28 to December 19. All arrangments including security reviewed and completed. The remote areas to go to polls in the first and second phase of polling. Health Department engaged to implement COVID guidelines," Jammu and Kashmir State Election Commissioner KK Sharma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

8:30 am:

Rohtak: Farmers gathered at Rohtak-Jhajjar border, for 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against Centre's farm laws#Haryana pic.twitter.com/47rtOcYmOv — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

8:29 am: 23 new COVID19 cases reported in Mizoram, taking the state's case tally to 3,788 including 431 active cases, 3,352 discharged cases and 5 deaths, says state government.

8:09 am: According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality in Delhi continues to remain in 'poor' category.

7:33 am: Gujarat: Five people died after a fire broke out at Shivanand COVID Hospital in Rajkot, last night. CM Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe into the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

7:19 am: 'Delhi Chalo' March: Farmers face water cannons, tear gas as protest intensifies; Centre calls for talks on Dec 3 | Top Developments

7:15 am: Was so nice to meet FM of the UAE, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan again. Took stock of our growing cooperation. Discussed further opportunities to work together in a changing world. Experiences from the COVID era hold lessons for both of us: EAM S Jaishankar

7:12 am: The farmers, protesting against the Centre's farm acts, have warned that their agitation will continue if they are not allowed to head towards Delhi.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma