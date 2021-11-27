New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In our today's Jagran English's 'Latest Updates, Breaking News' blog, we will keep a tab on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's rally in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba. Priyanka, party's general secretary, has been addressing multiple rallies in Uttar Pradesh ahead of next year's assembly elections as Congress prepares to take on the BJP in the all crucial state.

We will also keep a check on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chied Arvind Kejriwal's visit to Punjab. On Saturday, Kejriwal is expected to express his support for teachers protesting in Mohali over "regularisation of the services of contractual teachers".

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

10:30 hours: India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Wriddhiman Saha has stiffness in his neck. The BCCI medical team is treating him and monitoring his progress. KS Bharat will be keeping wickets in his absence, says BCCI.

9:55 hours: Just In: India reports 8,318 new COVID-19 cases, 10,967 recoveries and 465 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Active cases: 1,07,019

Total recoveries: 3,39,88,797

Death toll: 4,67,933

Total vaccinaion: 121.06 crore doses

9:37 hours: In an order dated November 16, the "Reserve Bank of India has imposed Rs 1 crore penalty on State Bank of India based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance. It is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers."

9:17 hours: BREAKING: PM Modi to chair a meeting with top government officials on the COVID-19 situation and vaccination at 10:30 am today.

8:54 hours: Number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka's Dharwad's SDM College of Medical Sciences reached 281, with 99 people testing positive yesterday. Out of the 281 cases, only 6 patients are symptomatic: District Collector Nitish Patil

8:40 hours: Just In: Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, says National Center for Seismology.

8:23 hours: World Trade Organization (WTO) says it has postponed its in-person ministerial conference in Geneva over concerns regarding "an outbreak of a particularly transmissible strain of the COVID-19 virus".

7:52 hours: Just In: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was admitted to Delhi AIIMS on Friday after he complained of fever. His health condition is stable, reports ANI.

7:25 hours: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will also visit Punjab's Mohali today.

7:19 hours: Delhi's AQI is presently at 386 (overall) in the ' Very Poor' category, says SAFAR.

7:15 hours: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary, will address a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba today.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma