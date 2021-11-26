New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In our today's Jagran English's 'Latest Updates, Breaking News' blog, we will keep a tab on the Union Cabinet meet that will be held in New Delhi. In today's meet, the Centre will likely approve the proposal to withdraw the three agricultural laws in the upcoming winter session of the Parliament.

Here are the LIVE Updates of November 26:

10:20 am: Bihar| Patna's Special Vigilance Unit registered a case u/s of Prevention of Corruption Act against Mirtunjay Kumar, OSD working in Mines&Geology Dept & his close aides Dhananjay Kumar& Ratna Chatterjee. Searches are being today in the premises of accused persons: Office of ADGP

10:10 am: After the Congress reach out to Opposition parties, 14 parties including Congress, the Left, TMC, RJD, Shiv Sena, NCP, SP, IUML and DMK are boycotting the Constitution Day function being held in the Central Hall of Parliament today

10:00 am: COVID19 | India reports 10,549 new cases, 488 deaths and 9,868 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 1,10,133: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

9:40 am: Mumbai | Former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh has filed an application for the cancellation of court proclamation order against him in Esplanade Magistrate's court; hearing on 29th November

9:20 am: Mumbai | Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil pay tribute to those who lost their lives in Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks

9:00 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tributes to those who lost their lives in the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks and salutes all the security personnel who bravely faced the terrorists.

8:30 am: All schools and colleges in Puducherry will be closed today and tomorrow (26 & 27 November) due to heavy rains, Minister of Education A Namassivayam said in a statement

8:15 am: Besides samples, certificate of analysis, test reports of manufacturers, summary batch records are also sent to us. Manufacturers include Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech & Zydus Cadila: Dr Eswara Reddy, Joint Drugs Controller General of India

8:00 am: Before release of any vaccine including COVID vaccine, it is tested by Central Drug Laboratory in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh. Samples are sent by manufacturers. We have well-established procedures to receive the samples at defined storage conditions: Joint Drugs Controller General

7:50 am: Delhi | Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 339 (overall) in the 'very poor' category, as per SAFAR-India

7:40 am: Uttarakhand: Dehradun DM in a notice seeks clarification from Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy Director for violating COVID guidelines after he allowed 8 COVID positive officials in the Academy; 3 people tested positive at the Academy on November 24

7:32 am: Delhi | One dead in a late-night fire incident at a house in GB road area. Fire under control after more than 6 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire broke out around 12:25 am: Fire department

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan