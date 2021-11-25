New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In our today's Jagran English's 'Latest Updates, Breaking News' blog, we will keep a tab on the Union Cabinet meet that will be held in New Delhi. In today's meet, the Centre will likely approve the proposal to withdraw the three agricultural laws in the upcoming winter session of the Parliament.

Here are the LIVE Updates of November 25:

9:45 am: Anti-Narcotics Cell of Dwarka district has recovered over 10 kg of fine quality heroin worth approximately Rs 106 crores, 1 person arrested: Delhi Police

9:35 am: India reports 9,119 new cases, 10,264 recoveries & 396 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry. Active cases stand at 1,09,940 - lowest in 539 days

9:25 am: If the Centre had taken the States into confidence & discussed the three farm laws in the Parliament, then the situation could've been different today...If there were no upcoming elections a decision to repeal the laws may not have been taken: NCP's Sharad Pawar in Satara y'day

9:15 am: Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Kanyakumari, Thirunelveli & Thoothukkudi districts&1-2 places over Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur,Thanjavur of TN, Puducherry within next 3 hrs:Regional MeT Centre, Chennai

9:00 am: National Investigating Agency carried out searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with its ongoing probe into a terrorism conspiracy case, the investigation agency said.

8:45 am: 1st Test match | India win toss, opt to bat against New Zealand in Kanpur

8:20 am: Uttarakhand | Passing Out Parade will be held at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) on Dec 11. President Kovind will take the salute as a reviewing officer in the parade. 319 Indians & 68 foreigners will step into the 387 Gentlemen Cadet Parade: Lt. Colonel Himani Pant, PRO, IMA

8:00 am: Indian Navy is all set to commission the fourth Stealth Scorpene-Class Submarines. Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh will commission INS Vela at the Noval Dockyard in Mumbai today

7:45 am: These results compare well with 65.2% efficacy against Delta variant obtained during controlled phase 3 clinical trials of COVAXIN conducted among general population. Study also shows,COVAXIN meets WHO efficacy criteria for COVID19 vaccines for dreaded Delta variant:BharatBiotech

7:35 am: One man apprehended in stabbing a 25-year-old man to death in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden area, yesterday (November 24). The incident took place following a scuffle: Delhi Police

7:25 am: We have also displayed the plate used by Royals. Made of Kaolinite, the plate would change its colour if any poisnous food was served on it: RK Singh Assistant Superintending Archaeologist / Taj Mahal Museum Incharge

7:15 am: Negotiations with India over development...for next year shows that we're willing to do a lot...Reputation of having German-based technical education is very high in India. People are looking up to Germany, expecting best education, best technology. This we can offer:German Envoy

