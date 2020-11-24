New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

Today our focus will be on the coronavirus pandemic. According to the latest data, after a spike of 37,975 new cases during the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 91,77,841. The death toll in the country also mounted to 1,34,218 after 480 new deaths were reported in the country during the last 24 hours.

Here are the LIVE Updates of November 24:

11:30 am: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sought PM’s intervention to get rid of pollution due to stubble burning from adjoining states especially in view of recent bio decomposer. CM sought reservation of additional 1000 ICU beds in central govt hospitals till third wave lasts: CMO

11:20 am: Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches on premises belonging to promoters of security providers, Tops Group, and related members including some politicians. Searches underway at 10 locations across Mumbai and Thane: Sources

11:10 am: Kamal Nath has committed a heinous crime by looting the money of MP's poor people. Our govt will take note of this corruption & consult specialists as well as the Income Tax department. We're contemplating action in corruption cases through EOW: MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra

11:00 am: Considering the #COVID19 pandemic, Madhya Pradesh government has decided to extend the parole granted to 4000 prisoners by another 60 days: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra

10:55 am: Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Puducherry CM V.Narayanasamy regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas: PM Narendra Modi

10:45 am: The supersonic cruise missile was testfired at 10 AM today & it successfully hit its target. The test was conducted by the Indian Army which has many regiments of the DRDO-developed Missile system. The strike range of BrahMos missile has now been enhanced to over 400 km: Sources

10:35 am: India today testfired a land attack version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands territory. The target of the missile was on another island there. More details awaited: Sources

10:25 am: Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's residence and office in Thane are being raided by officials of Enforcement Directorate.

10:20 am: Today is the death anniversary of 3-day govt that was formed last year. Our govt will complete 4 years. Opposition leaders say such things in frustration as all their efforts have failed. They know very well that people of Maharashtra are with this govt: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena

10:00 am: Karnataka: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) bans sale and slaughter of meat in BBMP limits tomorrow, November 25, on 'Sadhu Vaswani Jayanti'.

9:50 am: Bombay High Court to hear Kangana Ranaut's plea against an FIR lodged at Mumbai's Bandra Police Station on allegations of a complainant that she tried to create a divide between communities with her social media posts.

9:40 am: Nivar Cyclone is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during 25th November 2020 evening as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph: India Meteorological Department (IMD)

9:30 am: With 37,975 new #COVID19 infections, India's total cases rise to 91,77,841. With 480 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,34,218. Total active cases at 4,38,667. Total discharged cases at 86,04,955 with 42,314 new discharges in last 24 hrs

9:25 am: Maharashtra: A 34-year-old specially-abled woman is serving the society as Sarpanch of 2 villages in Dindori Taluka, Nashik district. Currently, in her 2nd term, Kavita Bhondwe made changes in Gram Panchayats' affairs & stood up against illegal practices in Dahegaon & Waglud.

9:20 am: Delhi Police's Special Cell received input that the truck driver & cleaner, involved in Nagrotra (J&K) terror attack, were helping terrorists. They were picked up from Delhi & interrogated. Since nothing was found during questioning, they were handed over to their family: Sources

9:10 am: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal orders immediate procurement of 1200 BiPAP machines for new ICU beds in the national capital. The BiPAP machines will be procured immediately from CSIR (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research) on nomination basis: Delhi Chief Minister's Office

9:00 am: Karnataka: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted raids at six locations on properties related to Dr Sudha, KAS officer, Head of Information and Biotechnology Department

8:45 am: President Ram Nath Kovind boards the Air India One- B777 aircraft for inaugural flight to Chennai. The President will be visiting Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh to offer prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple: President of India

7:50 am: Delhi: Air Quality Index (AQI) is at 400 (very poor) in Patparganj area, as per Central Pollution Control Board data. Mercury level also dips in the national capital, with an IMD forecast of 10° Celsius minimum & 25° Celsius maximum temperature for today

7:35 am: Their intention is to create hatred. This fight is between Hyderabad and Bhagyanagar. It is your responsibility now to decide who will win: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi

7:25 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with Chief Ministers of States over COVID-19 situation, through video conferencing today

7:10 am: If there're 30,000 Rohingyas in electoral list, what is Home Minister Amit Shah doing? Is he sleeping? Isn't this his job to see how are 30-40 thousand Rohingyas listed? If BJP is honest, it should show 1,000 such names by tomorrow evening: Asaduddin Owaisi

7:00 am: Chandigarh Spinal Rehab Centre organised marriage of a man who became wheel-chair bound after accident, with his childhood love Anamika. Rahul, the groom says,"Life doesn't wait for anything, it goes on." Anamika says,"People should understand disability exists in their minds

Posted By: Talib Khan