11:30 hours: Supreme Court says it will not close the air pollution case and give final orders. SC further adds that due to the seriousness of the issue it will continue to hear this matter.

11:00 hours: Supreme Court begins hearing the case relating to the rising air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.

10:40 hours: Just In: Himachal Pradesh BJP leader Kripal Singh Parmar resigns from the posts of Sirmaur District in-charge and state executive committee member. "I am being harassed in the party for the last 6 months," he says.

10:25 hours: We are encouraging ethanol, green hydrogen fuel... Scrapping policy is an important solution to reduce pollution. It will make auto industry more competitive in the international market; will get us (raw) materials at lower costs, therefore reducing production cost, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

9:43 hours: During CPI(M)'s rule, political violence rose into an anti-democratic menace. Atrocities against TMC candidates should not be tolerated. I appeal to the public to fight back. Exercise your voting rights &confront the hooligans, says BJP MLA Sudip Roy Barman.

9:30 hours: Just In: India reports 9,283 new COVID-19 cases, 10,949 recoveries and 437 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 1,11,481 - lowest in 537 days, says Union Health Ministry.

9:05 hours: The first real-world assessment of BBV152, a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech, suggests that two vaccine doses result in 50 per cent effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19, according to the study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal.

8:15 hours: Assam reports 207 COVID-19 cases and two fatalities. Infection tally rises to 6,15,781 and death toll to 6,079. The state currently has 1,629 active cases of the disease, says Assam health department.

7:54 hours: We acknowledge the important role of UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) in supporting the IHEC and the Government of Iraq, as per the mandate provided by this Council, and contributing to a genuinely free and fair electoral process, says MEA Secretary Sanjay Bhattacharyya.

Women candidates running for parliamentary elections have secured 97 seats out of 329, an increase of 14 seats over and above the seats reserved for women. This represents a significant development towards ensuring greater political participation of women in Iraq, he added.

7:45 hours: India has strongly condemned the assassination attempt on Iraq Prime Minister and expressed concerns for the casualties caused by the attack. Terrorism and violence have no place in any civilised society. We reiterate our support for the democratic process in Iraq, says Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) at UN.

7:25 hours: AQI is presently at 280 (overall) in the 'poor' category, SAFAR.

7:15 hours: Mizoram reported 465 recoveries and 3 deaths. Total active COVID-19 cases stand at 4,247, says state health department.

7:05 hours: India recognizes that human trafficking is a serious crime and accords high priority. Government of India is making continuous and concerted efforts to prevent and counter-trafficking in persons and extend cooperation to all Member States, says MoS Home Ajay Mishra at UN.

7:00 hours: Union Cabinet is likely to approve the proposal to withdraw the three farm laws in the meeting today.

