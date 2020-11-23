New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

Today our focus will be on the coronavirus pandemic. The novel infection, which was reported in China's Wuhan, has affected more than 10 billion in India. Amid this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely hold a meeting with all states and union territories (UTs) where he would discuss India's vaccine distribution strategy.

Here are the LIVE updates from November 23:

8:18 am: The well-marked low pressure over southwest Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours and move towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast. It's likely to cross between Karaikal and Mamallapuram by November 25 afternoon, says IMD

7:50 am: First session of the newly-constituted Bihar Legislative Assembly to begin from today. The session will continue till November 27th.

7:37 am: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has confirmed that the Kumbh Mela will be held in Haridwar despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

7:36 am: In Bihar's Muzaffarpur, the police has arrested eight people for allegedly producing illicit liquor. "Illicit liquor and Rs 4.20 lakhs cash have been seized from their possession. Further action will be taken," said the police.

7:12 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate multi-storeyed flats for Members of Parliament, located at Dr B D Marg in Delhi, at 11 am today via video conferencing.

