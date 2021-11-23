New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In our today's Jagran English's 'Latest Updates, Breaking News' blog, we will keep a tab on the Supreme Court hearing over the violence in Tripura. The TMC had moved the top court seeking contempt action against the Tripura government over its failure to curtail violent against opposition parties ahead of the local body polls.

Besides, we will also keep a tab on the farmers' protest. Despite Centre's decision to repeal the farm laws, the farmers have vowed to continue the agitation, demanding a law on the minimum support price (MSP).

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

12:05 hours: Ashok Tanwar, former Congress MP and close aide of Rahul Gandhi, to join TMC today in Delhi, reports ANI.

11:05 hours: Five members of a family died in a road accident in Dhanbad. The accident occurred when their car skidded off the road after the driver lost control, says Dhanbad Police.

10:45 hours: Supreme Court dismisses a plea on the issue of a proposed change in use of a plot of land where the new official residences of the Vice-President and the Prime Minister are stipulated as part of the Central Vista project in Delhi.

10:19 hours: A drugs factory busted in Nanded district of Maharashtra during a raid. A total of 100 kgs of drugs seized so far in the raids that began yesterday in Nanded, Jalna, and Aurangabad districts. Three people have been detained so far. Raids are still underway, says Mumbai NCB.

10:05 hours: In Ludhiana, yesterday Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi announced that new registration certificates will be issued soon to auto drivers for preventing their harassment, says Punjab Chief Minister's Office.

He also announced that all the challans which are pending will be waived off. He also acceded to the demand of auto-rickshaw owners to draw a yellow line exclusively for plying of auto-rickshaws, it added.

10:00 hours: With the administration of 71,92,154 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 117.63 crore (1,17,63,73,499) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,21,69,135 sessions, says Centre.

9:43 hours: BREAKING: Congress leader Kirti Azad to join TMC today in Delhi, reports ANI.

9:30 hours: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has not been permitted to hold a rally at BKC in Mumbai on 27 November. The permission was not granted in wake of COVID, ban on public gatherings at MMRDA ground and recent violence in some districts of the state, says Mumbai Police.

9:14 hours: Just In: India reports 7,579 new cases (lowest in 543 days), 12,202 recoveries and 236 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 1,13,584 - lowest in 536 days, says Union Health Ministry.

9:04 hours: If we go to the polls under his (Sachin Pilot) leadership, I'll meet high command and tell them that he already carried out a mutiny in Rajasthan by cancelling tickets and damaging the party. If we go to 2023 polls under him, there could be nothing worse for the party, says Congress' Ramkesh Meena.

8:38 hours: As per the information provided by ATC, visibility right now is 400 metres while a 1200 metres visibility is required for the movement of aircraft. That's why there is no arrival or departure of flights at the airport right now, says Raipur Airport Director Rakesh Ranjan Sahay.

8:05 hours: AQI is presently at 315 overall in the 'very poor' category, says SAFAR.

7:45 hours: Assam reported 192 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths and 232 recoveries yesterday. Active cases stand at 1,581, says state health department.

7:27 hours: Voted in favour of resolution to eradicate rural poverty to implement 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development'. In India we're implementing a comprehensive strategy to eradicate poverty through economic growth; lifting millions out of poverty in last decade, says India at UN.

But we disassociate from operative para 19 of the UN resolution; phrases mentioned in this para represent a worrying phenomenon of pushing a language germane to a particular member state without any convincing rationale or acceptance by larger membership, it added.

7:21 hours: Mizoram reported 212 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths. Active cases stand at 4,746, says state health department.

7:19 hours: The Supreme Court will today hear a plea of the TMC against the Tripura government for failing to stop violence against opposition ahead of the upcoming local body polls.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma